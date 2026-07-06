iQOO 16 may not launch in India as rising component costs hit smartphone plans

iQOO 16 may not launch in India, according to a new leak from tipster Yogesh Brar. As per reports, the tech giant is unlikely to launch iQOO 16 in India this year. Nevertheless, reports still claims that the premium smartphone is already in development and could launch soon. As per tipster, the tech giant could significantly reduce the number of devices it introduces in the country. iQOO is currently focusing on launching only budget focused Z series in India and other products have reportedly been cancelled. Also Read: iQOO 16 leak hints Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro to Rival OnePlus 16: Here's ALL we know

While iQOO has not officially confirmed any of these plans, the leaked information comes at a time when smartphone brands are facing heavy component cost issues, especially for memory. The rising cost is one of the main reasons that the prices of flagship smartphones are higher across the industry. This makes it increasingly difficult for brands known for aggressive pricing strategy as they maintain value for money image.

If the reports are to be believe, then it will be iQOO’s biggest strategy shift since the brand entered the Indian market in 2020.

iQOO 16 launch plans could be hamper by rising components

The price of key component parts in the smartphone is witnessing a steady increase over the past few years. As one of the key components in today’s flagship smartphones, memory chips have also become costlier, thus increasing the smartphones manufacturing price.

For companies such as iQOO which made a name for itself providing high-end specs at mid-range prices, this increasing cost presents a dilemma. The companies have to either cover the cost, cut profit margins or raise the retail price.

The latest report suggests that iQOO is opting for a more conservative product strategy in India, rather than a more aggressive one.

The company has not responded to the rumours of cancellations, so it’s difficult to tell if the timing is a coincidence.

Company is changing its pricing strategy

It news is not surprising for those who keep a close eye on iQOO’s launches

Upon its first entry into India, the company became popular among the tech enthusiasts with its flagship processor, quick charging and gaming centric features which were priced lower than the many established brands.

But this advantage in pricing has been reduced over time.

The iQOO 15, which was launched in November 2025, was priced at Rs 72,999, which is much higher than the starting price of the previous-generation iQOO 13 at Rs 54,999.

The newer model had some improvements such as the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, AMOLED display that’s brighter, a larger 7,000mAh battery, 50MP periscope camera, etc., but also moved to the same high price bracket as rival flagship smartphones.

Unlike what it used to be, the iQOO 15 is not that much cheaper than its premium counterparts, with the release price pegged at approximately Rs 76,999.

New Series is also not untouched

The reported changes don’t just apply to the flagship lineup of the iQOO.

The company announced that it would be rolling out the much-anticipated iQOO Neo 11 in India, but instead, it took the old iQOO Neo 10 and updated the colour options and pricing.

Meanwhile, iQOO launched the iQOO 15R as its mid-level variant in the under-Rs 50,000 price range.

The choices imply that the company will be selective about the devices it introduces to India and not every model from the company’s portfolio.

If the latest report is accurate, this strategy may continue throughout the rest of the year.

Is iQOO 16 too expensive to launch in India?

One of the main reasons for the rumored cancellation may be because of the price.

The iQOO 16 would shoot past Rs 85,000 mark if it gets a release in India, according to the tipster.

The phone will be priced to take on some of the higher-end flagship phones of brands like Samsung and Apple rather than be in the value flagship segment where iQOO is known to focus.

This would make it very difficult for the company to differentiate itself on a price basis.

Many buyers have always associated iQOO with flagship performance at the non flagship prices. That advantage may make it harder to make sales, particularly in a category where there is already a loyal following for mature brands.

iQOO 16 expected to launch globally

Though the date of its India launch remains uncertain, the iQOO 16 itself seems to be in under development.

The smartphone is said to have been listed in the GSM Association’s (GSMA) IMEI database under the model number I2601, indicating that its branding may have been finalised.

Leaks also suggest the device will be available in China as early as September, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor available for the device.

According to another report, iQOO might also miss out on the Ultra variant this year, thus avoiding the launch of an iQOO 16 Ultra despite its 15 Ultra debut.

These are unofficial yet it shows that the lineup of flagship devices is still on track worldwide, regardless of the changes in India’s launch plans.

What it means for iQOO smartphone buyers?

If the company decides to not launch iQOO 16 in India, then it means buyers will have fewer flagship choices in the market. This situation also reflects one of the common and broader trend that’s affecting the smartphone industry. We all know that manufacturing costs are rising and brands are increasingly forced to choose between raising prices or launching fewer devices.

For buyers perspective, they will have to indulge in the longer upgrade cycles, hence, resulting into keeping their existing devices for another year rather than upgrading it annually.

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Besides this, the competition in the premium segment is also increasing with brands focusing more and more on software, camera improvements, ecosystem benefits, and AI features.