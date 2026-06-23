iPhone Air 2 may finally fix its biggest flaw, but there could be a catch

Apple’s iPhone Air came as a fresh air to the existing series – an iPhone with slimmest design, flagship experience, and Pro-level chipset. However, there is one thing which left many fans disheartened – its single camera setup. Now, a latest leak sheds light on it, which suggests that Apple may finally address that criticism with the next-generation iPhone Air 2. But there could be a trade-off in another area. Also Read: Tata Electronics confirms cybersecurity breach after Apple, Tesla files appear online

According to the latest leak, the iPhone Air 2 could feature a dual rear camera setup. The phone is tipped to include two 48MP sensors at the back, a notable upgrade over the current iPhone Air, which relies on a single 48MP camera. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro could cost around Rs 1.2 lakh: Here's why Apple's next flagship may get much more expensive

If the leak turns out to be accurate, the additional sensor could give users more flexibility while shooting photos. It could also help Apple position the Air series as a more complete option for users who want flagship features without moving to the Pro models. Also Read: International Yoga Day: Apple Watch users can earn a special award today; here’s how

The single camera setup was one of the most talked-about compromises on the first iPhone Air. So, adding a second camera would certainly make the Air 2 more appealing to many buyers.

A different chipset strategy this time?

While the camera story sounds exciting, the processor leak tells a slightly different story. The iPhone Air 2 is reportedly expected to use Apple’s standard A20 chipset instead of the A20 Pro chip that could power the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the rumoured iPhone Ultra.

Interestingly, Apple took a different approach with the first-generation iPhone Air. That device shipped with the same A19 Pro processor found inside the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. If this leak is accurate, Apple may be creating a clearer gap between its Air and Pro models going forward.

That said, the A20 chip is still expected to be based on TSMC’s upcoming 2nm process, so users can still expect performance and efficiency improvements compared to previous generations.

Why is Apple doing this?

Honestly, this move feels a little surprising because the first iPhone Air came with the same A19 Pro chip as the Pro models. But with the Air 2, Apple may be changing that strategy.

One possible reason could be the rising cost of newer chipsets. The A20 series is expected to be built on TSMC’s 2nm process, which is likely to be more expensive than before. So instead of giving the Air 2 the A20 Pro chip, Apple may settle with the standard A20 to keep costs under control.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the phone will feel slow. In fact, the A20 itself is expected to bring improvements in performance and battery efficiency over the current generation. It’s just that Apple may want to create a bigger gap between the Air and Pro models this time around.

iPhone Air 2 Expected launch timeline

The iPhone Air 2 is currently tipped to launch in early 2027 alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.

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Apart from the camera upgrade, the phone is also said to feature a 6.55-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Of course, Apple hasn’t confirmed any of this yet. But if the leaks are accurate, the Air 2 could fix one of the biggest complaints about the current Air while still keeping its slim-and-light identity intact.