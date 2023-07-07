comscore Instagram Thread will soon get this new feature
English | हिंदी
07 Jul, 2023 | Friday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : SonyInfinix Inbook X2 SlimSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 5OnePlus FoldApple Vision Pro
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Instagram Threads to soon get a Following tab, says Adam Mosseri

Instagram Threads to soon get a Following tab, says Adam Mosseri

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo | 1 minute, 48 seconds read

Published:Jul 07, 2023, 08:49 PM IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Threads-1
Threads-1

Story Highlights

Instagram Threads has already amassed over 50 million downloads in less than a week of its launch. Here's another new feature that it will soon get.

Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, will soon feature a Twitter-like ‘Following’ tab.

READ MORE
Meta says Instagram users will lose their account if they delete Threads

In response to a query related to the ‘Following’ tab, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Friday said, “We’re working on it, but the next week is all about getting rid of bugs and keeping the lights on…”

READ MORE
WhatsApp's new feature will allow community members to suggest groups to admin

Replying to another thread, Mosseri explained, “We’ve got to build a following feed over the next couple weeks, but I do think a lot of why people are getting so much engagement right now is because you don’t need to follow a bunch of people in order to discover a bunch of new accounts in feed.”

READ MORE
WhatsApp bans more than 65 lakh bad accounts in India in May

Criticising the non-existence of the ‘Following’ tab on Threads, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said, “Not surprising they’ve never given people the choice to remove the algorithm. Look at Instagram.”

To this, Twitter-owner Elon Musk added, “A closed source, algorithm-only system means that manipulation of what information people see is essentially undetectable.”

Later, Mosseri posted a screenshot of Musk and Dorsey’s tweets, and wrote, “If anyone was asking, both Instagram and Facebook have chronological feeds options, so yes, we’re going to bring one to Threads too.”

By now, Threads has reached over 95 million posts and more than 50 million accounts.

Meta launched Threads on Wednesday for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier said he thinks that there should be a public conversations app with more than one billion users on it.

“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will,” Zuckerberg added.

Musk had also said, “It’s infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

— IANS

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Related Stories

Tags

Instagrammeta

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language