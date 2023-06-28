HMD Global launches its first repairable 5G phone: Check details

HMD Global today introduced its first repairable 5G smartphone in select markets. The company today launched the Nokia G42 5G in the UK and Europe. While the phone is the company’s first repairable 5G smartphone, it is not the only repairable smartphone in the company’s lineup. It joins the Nokia G22 — a 4G smartphone — that was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 earlier this year and is the company’s first repairable smartphone. Also Read - Amazon announces 5G Revolution Sale: Check top deals, offers here

HMD Global while unveiling the smartphone today said that the Nokia G42 5G is built with the QuickFix repairability, that will enable users to replace cracked screens, bent charging ports and old batteries, all by themselves. The company also said that in collaboration with iFixit, the Nokia G42 5G can be repaired with handy step-by-step repair guides and affordable replacement parts. Also Read - Indian govt approves $11 billion plan to revive BSNL: Check details

“I’m thrilled to see how our partnership with HMD Global is turning the tide in favor of self-repairs. This is not just about providing parts; it’s about seeding the DIY ethos among consumers and signaling that the era of self-service repairs is truly upon us,” Kyle Wiens, CEO, iFixit said on the occasion. Also Read - Nokia 105 (2023), Nokia 106 4G launched with built-in UPI: Check price, availability

<>Nokia G42 5G price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the phone comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that costs €249 in Europe and £199 in the UK. The Verge notes that the company will also be selling a variant with 4GB of RAM in select European markets for €229. There is no word on if the Nokia G42 5G will arrive in India.

The Nokia G42 5G comes in So Grey and So Purple colour variants.

<>Nokia G42 5G specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia G42 5G comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, 450 nits of peak brightness, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the cover glass.

The newly launched G-series smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone offers 2GB or 5GB of virtual RAM in the 6GB RAM variant. There is another variant with 4GB of RAM, in which the company is offering 2GB of virtual RAM. The phone runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. HMD Global is offering two years of OS upgrades and three years of security upgrades to the buyers.

In terms of the camera, the Nokia G42 5G packs a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, you get an 8MP camera module. The rear camera module comes with a number of features including Night mode, Dark Vision, Tripod mode, AI portrait, 50MP mode with HDR, personalized watermarks, and OZO 3D Audio recording among others.

In terms of the connectivity, the Nokia G42 5G has Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 and a USB Type-C port for charging. As far as the battery is concerned, the Nokia G42 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging technology. HMD Global says that the battery lasts for almost three days.