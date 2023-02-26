Nokia on Saturday announced three new smartphones in the entry-level segment. The Nokia G22, Nokia C22, and Nokia C32 come with a basic design and have a modest specs sheet. Also Read - Nokia C02 with compact display and removable battery unveiled

The Nokia G22, however, comes with a focus on repairability. Nokia has partnered with iFixit for this model, owing to which, all the tools needed for any kind of replacement or fixes will be available. Also Read - Nokia X30 5G launched in India at Rs 48,999: Alternatives to consider buying

Nokia G22 specifications and features

The Nokia G22 comes with a back panel that uses 100 percent recycled plastic. The smartphone’s box, on the other hand, is made up of FSC Mix materials (wood/paper or wood-based materials). Also Read - Nokia extends manufacture of fiber broadband equipment into India

The device features a 6.52-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. For protection, Nokia has offered Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It comes with a triple camera on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth unit. There’s an 8MP single camera on the front that will allow for facial unlock with a mask.

Under the hood, it is powered by Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,050mAh battery with 20W charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

It boots on Android 12 OS, however, the company has promised 2 years of OS updates and 2 years of security updates.

Nokia C22 specifications and features

The Nokia C22 comes with a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It has a plastic back and noticeable bezels on the front.

Image: Nokia C22, Nokia C32

The smartphone has a dual-camera system with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfron, it has an 8MP camera for selfies.

It’s powered by an octa-core chipset with 2GB/32GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is an Android Go phone that boots on Android 13 Go Edition.

It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Nokia C32 specifications and features

The Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ water-drop notch display without any high refresh rate. It is an LCD panel with noticeable bezels. It has a dual-rear camera with a 50MP main lens and 2MP macro lens. There’s an 8MP selfie snapper on the front.

It is powered by Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It has side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has an IP52 rating and boots on Android 12 OS. Nokia will offer two years of quarterly security updates with this one.