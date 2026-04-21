Redmi A7 Pro 4G and Redmi A7 4G launched in India: Price and full details

Xiaomi has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of Redmi A7 Pro 4G and Redmi A7 4G. These new devices target users who want basic features at an affordable price. Both phones come with large displays, decent battery capacity, and simple camera setups for everyday use. Also Read: Redmi A7 Pro 5G now on sale in India: Price, offers and availability details revealed

Redmi A7 Pro 4G and Redmi A7 4G Price in India

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G is priced at Rs 11499 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is available in Black and Sky Sunset Orange colors. The Redmi A7 4G is priced at Rs 10499 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and comes in Black and Sky Blue options. Also Read: Redmi A7 Pro 5G launched in India with 6,300mAh battery, 120Hz display: Check price, specs here

Both smartphones will be available for purchase starting April 23 through online platforms and retail stores.

Redmi A7 and A7 Pro Specifications

Display

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G features a 6.9-inch LCD display, while the Redmi A7 4G has a slightly smaller 6.88-inch screen. Both phones support a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. The displays also offer up to 800 nits brightnes. A hole-punch design is used for the front camera.

Processor and Storage

Both smartphones are powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset. The Pro model comes with 4GB RAM, while the standard version has 3GB RAM. Both devices include 64GB internal storage and support expansion up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Camera Features

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G and Redmi A7 4G come with a 13MP rear camera. The camera supports basic photography and includes an LED flash. On the front, both devices have an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Software

The Redmi A7 Pro 4G is backed by a 6300mAh battery, while the standard model also supports long usage with similar capacity. Both phones support 15W charging and also offer reverse wired charging.

The Pro model runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3, while the Redmi A7 4G runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2. The Pro version also gets longer software update support.

Connectivity

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Both smartphones support Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. They also come with IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. These features make them practical for daily use without adding extra cost.