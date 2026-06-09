Hey Siri! Did Apple finally make you smarter with iOS 27?

Published By: Divya | Published: Jun 09, 2026, 12:18 AM (IST)
For years, Siri has felt like that one feature on the iPhone that everyone knew existed but rarely relied on for anything beyond setting alarms, checking the weather, or making a quick call. And after waiting for years to get the rumoured upgrades and watching rivals like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude become better day-by-day, Siri has finally got its promised upgrade this year at WWDC 2026! Also Read: WWDC 2026: iOS 27 skips the gimmicks and focuses on what iPhone users actually want
And honestly, this looks like the biggest Siri upgrade in years. So, what all is new with Siri? Have a look. Also Read: WWDC 2026: When, where and how to watch Apple event online
Apple says Siri is now much more conversational. Instead of asking a question and getting a single response, users can have back-and-forth conversations much like they would with an AI chatbot. The assistant can now combine information from the web, your personal content, and apps to answer questions and complete tasks. For example, Siri can find a message you sent to someone, pull up related photos, and even use that information to help with navigation or other actions across apps. Also Read: Apple greenlights Poke AI agent for iMessage as WWDC 2026 nears: Here's what it does
Apple says developers can start testing the upgraded Siri from today, while a public beta is expected later this year. Apple has also confirmed that Siri AI will be available free with the new software update, although there will be some daily usage limits. Users who subscribe to iCloud+ will get additional usage.
There are a few regional restrictions, though. Siri AI will not be available on iPhone and iPad in the European Union at launch. In China, Apple says the feature will remain unavailable for now as it works through regulatory requirements.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information