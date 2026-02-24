Govt bans 5 OTT apps in India over obscene content: MoodXVIP, Jugnu, more

The Indian government has blocked five OTT platforms for allegedly streaming obscene and objectionable content. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has taken action on the basis of the existing digital content laws to restrict access to these apps. The platforms which have faced the ban include MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu. If you try opening them in India right now, chances are you won’t be able to access them. Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri now streaming: Where to watch online

Why were these apps taken down?

As per reports, authorities found that the platforms were hosting content that violated the Information Technology Rules, 2021, along with other obscenity-related provisions. The blocking order has been issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, a section that allows the government to restrict access to online platforms under specific circumstances.

Officials have said that the action followed due legal procedure. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been directed to block these apps, which is why they are now inaccessible across the country. So far, none of the blocked platforms have issued a detailed public statement responding to the action.

Over the last few years, OTT consumption in India has exploded. From web series to short films, streaming apps have become a daily habit for millions. Naturally, regulation has tightened too. This latest move makes it clear that authorities are keeping a close eye on digital streaming platforms. The message is simple: if content crosses the line set by existing rules, action will follow.

For viewers, it simply means these lesser-known apps are no longer available.

Déjà vu? Similar ban in 2025

If it feels like something similar happened before, then know the Indian government had earlier banned 25 OTT platforms and websites in July 2025. The reason behind the move was the same – the propagation of obscene and pornographic content. The list included some known platforms such as ALTT, ULLU, Hulchul app, and more.