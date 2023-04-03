comscore Google Search on desktop is now getting topic filters
Google starts rolling out topic filters to Search results on desktop

'Tools', which now appear closer to the edge of the users' screen and might require scrolling in an unfortunate downside, now has an "All filters" dropdown.

  • Google Search is getting topic filters on the desktop.
  • The feature was available on mobile since December last year.
  • The feature is aimed at refining search results as per a user's choice.
Tech giant Google is rolling out its topic filters to Search results on desktop, which the company introduced as a part of a carousel redesign on mobile in December last year. Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai promises more capable Bard AI chatbot soon

According to the tech giant, this feature “help you drill down or discover something new about a specific topic,” reports 9To5Google. Also Read - Google Search's About this result feature gets 9 Indian languages

Moreover, the related topics are designated by a plus sign. Also Read - Google Drives gets a new feature to help you find files easily: How it works

Also, the feature helps users quickly refine their search results with less typing.

“Topics are dynamic and will change as you tap, giving you more options and helping you explore new areas. For example, if you tapped on ‘healthy,’ you might see ‘vegetarian’ or ‘quick’ appear next, the tech giant had said.

Meanwhile, last week, the company had introduced new features to its Search engine — “Perspectives” and “About this author” — and also expanded some of its current tools, including “About this result”.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 3, 2023 9:55 AM IST
