Pixel and Samsung users report Android Auto connection problems

Several users are facing issues with Android Auto, mainly on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. Over the past few weeks, more users have started reporting issues on Reddit and Google’s support forums, saying their phones are not connecting properly to their car systems anymore. Also Read: This Google feature lets you check suspicious tax messages in seconds

Connection issues being reported

Based on user posts, Android Auto is either not connecting at all or disconnecting shortly after it starts. The problem seems to affect both wired and wireless connections, although most complaints are around wired use being less stable. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 price leaked ahead of March 25 launch: check details

As per a report by Autoevolution, some users say their phones connect initially but fail to maintain a stable connection. In several cases, Android Auto connects, disconnects, and then reconnects repeatedly, making it difficult to use during drives. Also Read: India to train 15000 creators in AI: Collaboration with Google and YouTube

The issue is not limited to one device. Pixel users, along with Samsung Galaxy users across models like the Galaxy S26, S25, S24, and S23, have reported similar problems. A few Motorola users have also reported facing similar issues.

Possible cause linked to recent updates

Some believe the problem started after recent updates, but there is no official confirmation on that yet. Pixel users, in particular, have pointed to the March update as the point where Android Auto began behaving inconsistently.

There is also a theory that Android’s Advanced Protection feature may be interfering with connections. There are also reports that Android Auto is not starting properly when the phone is locked. One possible reason could be restricted USB access due to certain security settings. A few users said turning this off helped, but it has not worked for everyone.

Workarounds users are trying

With no official fix available right now, users are trying different ways to get Android Auto working again. Some say launching Android Auto directly from the car’s infotainment system instead of the phone has helped.

Others have tried resetting their phones, although results have been inconsistent. A few Samsung users have also pointed to the SmartThings app as a possible cause. In some cases, turning off connection-related settings inside the app, or uninstalling it completely, seems to improve stability.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

No official response yet

So far, neither Google nor Samsung has issued an official statement on the issue. With more complaints coming in, users are still waiting for a proper fix, likely through a future software update.