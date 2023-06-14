Google search engine conceals many secrets that activate amusing animations and reveal hidden games. It is a fun way to make the website interesting and please fans. These secrets also let users kill time by playing with the website uniquely. Also Read - Google announces new features for Google Watch, Fitbit fitness trackers: Check details
Google has now rolled out a new Katamari Damacy easter egg on the Google search engine that lets you play a game where you roll a ball on the search engine results page, reports Kotaku.
The Katamari Google game is blowing everyone's minds: https://t.co/jQkk23axtX pic.twitter.com/lEzJd9RR1V Also Read - Google rolls out new editing features on Google Photos: Here's how it works
— Kotaku (@Kotaku) June 13, 2023
If you want to play this game, you can follow these steps.
How to play Katamari Damacy easter egg on Google search engine
Step 1: Go to the Google Search page and then, enter Katamari in the search box.
Step 2: Wait for a colourful ball to appear on the screen and click or tap on the ball.
Step 3: Use the arrow keys to move the ball or drag it across the screen with your finger.
Users can play the game on a web browser and smartphone. Words and other parts of the website will attach to the ball as it rolls over them. The Katamari game has no time limit and doesn’t score points as users roll over more objects. It only wants users to have a unique and fun experience with Google search.
Kotaku spoke with Lucas Bullen, the lead software engineer of the Katamari Google game. He said, “The recognizable game mechanic of items getting attached to the rolling Katamari is so fun and unique that we wanted to see it interact with the Search page and allow fans to play with the Katamari outside of just the games.”
Other games on Google Search
Users can try the following games to pass their time or surprise their friends and family:
- Flip a Coin: Enter “flip a coin” on Google search, and it will display either heads or tails.
- Star Fox: Enter “do a barrel roll,” and the Google search page will rotate once. It is a reference to the classic space flight game, “Star Fox 64.”
- The Last of Us: Type “The Last of Us” to reveal a mushroom button. Then, tap or click on it to fill your search page with mushrooms. It refers to the Cordyceps zombies from the popular video game and HBO Max series.
- Super Mario Bros: Put “Super Mario Bros” on the search box to reveal a question mark box. Click or tap on it, and it will pop out a coin and “200 points” each time.
- Friends: Are you a fan of the sitcom “Friends?” Type “Ross Geller” on the search bar to reveal a white couch. Tap or click it to tilt the page, referring to the scene where he had trouble moving a sofa.
- 90’s Google: Search “Google in 1998” to see the website’s old appearance.
- Dinosaur game: Remove your internet access and search anything on Google to reveal a dinosaur beside a cactus. Press the spacebar or tap on the dino to make it move. Make it jump over obstacles by pressing the spacebar or tapping the character.