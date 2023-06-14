Google search engine conceals many secrets that activate amusing animations and reveal hidden games. It is a fun way to make the website interesting and please fans. These secrets also let users kill time by playing with the website uniquely. Also Read - Google announces new features for Google Watch, Fitbit fitness trackers: Check details

Google has now rolled out a new Katamari Damacy easter egg on the Google search engine that lets you play a game where you roll a ball on the search engine results page, reports Kotaku. Also Read - Google announces new features for Pixel smartphones: Smart Google Assistant, better road safety, more

If you want to play this game, you can follow these steps.

How to play Katamari Damacy easter egg on Google search engine

Step 1: Go to the Google Search page and then, enter Katamari in the search box.

Step 2: Wait for a colourful ball to appear on the screen and click or tap on the ball.

Step 3: Use the arrow keys to move the ball or drag it across the screen with your finger.

Users can play the game on a web browser and smartphone. Words and other parts of the website will attach to the ball as it rolls over them. The Katamari game has no time limit and doesn’t score points as users roll over more objects. It only wants users to have a unique and fun experience with Google search.

Kotaku spoke with Lucas Bullen, the lead software engineer of the Katamari Google game. He said, “The recognizable game mechanic of items getting attached to the rolling Katamari is so fun and unique that we wanted to see it interact with the Search page and allow fans to play with the Katamari outside of just the games.”

Other games on Google Search

Users can try the following games to pass their time or surprise their friends and family: