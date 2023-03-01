Google plans to roll out fall detection feature on all Pixel watches

Google has announced that it is rolling out the fall detection feature to all Pixel watches. The fall detection feature uses motion sensors built-in to the users’ watch and on-device machine learning to determine if the wearer took a hard fall, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday. Also, it will call emergency services if the user doesn’t move or responds within 30 seconds. “You can turn the feature on in the ‘Updates’ page on the Watch Companion app or directly on the Pixel Watch in the Personal Safety app,” it added. Also Read - Google at MWC 2023: How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones

The tech giant further mentioned that Pixel watches know the difference between taking a hard fall and performing a "vigorous physical activity" because of the company's machine learning algorithms and "rigorous testing."

"We trained this process using a broad variety of human and simulated fall data and other motion patterns to accurately detect real falls and minimise potential false alarms," it added. In October last year, Google had launched a portfolio of Pixel products, that included the very first Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.5, and mentioned that "Fall detection (coming in 2023) can sense if you've taken a hard fall, connecting you to emergency services and even auto-dialing if you're unresponsive."

In 2018, with the launch of the Watch Series 4, Apple had introduced similar fall detection technology.

Google will reportedly release a single version of its upcoming Pixel Tablet, which will feature a Tensor G2 chip, contrary to the rumours that previously suggested there would be two Pixel Tablet models. According to leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the tech giant initially started working on a tablet using the original Tensor chip but this project was then allegedly cancelled as the company began working on a tablet that used Tensor G2 instead, reports Android Authority.

The first device is expected to be the Pixel Tablet and the second device is likely to be the one coming to market this year, which might be the Pro model. But according to Wojciechowski, the first device — the vanilla Pixel Tablet — has been cancelled in favour of the second device. The tipster also mentioned that the only difference between the two devices is likely to be the chip powering them. The Pixel Tablet used the original Tensor chip, while the Pro version would use the Tensor G2 chipset that powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

With inputs from IANS