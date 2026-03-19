Google Pixel users report lock screen freezing bug after March patch

Some Pixel users are reporting a new problem after installing Google’s March 2026 update. Over the past few days, several users on Reddit have said their phones are freezing on the lock screen or always-on display after the latest Pixel Drop and security patch. The issue appears to affect more than one model, and there does not seem to be a proper fix yet. Also Read: No design skills? Google Stitch builds apps just from your ideas, here's how

Complaints surface on Reddit

As first reported by Android Authority, multiple Pixel users on Reddit have shared similar complaints after updating their phones earlier this month. According to these posts, the screen freezes on the lock screen or AoD, while some background functions still continue to work. Also Read: How I recovered my WhatsApp chats after losing everything in one click

A few users said the phone still gives haptic feedback when the screen is tapped. In some cases, pressing and holding the power button is said to bring up Gemini, even though the display remains stuck. The only way to recover the phone in these cases appears to be a forced restart using the power and volume up buttons. Also Read: iPhone users on alert: Darksword spyware can steal your data in minutes

Which Pixel models are affected

As per reports cited by Android Authority, the issue has been seen on the Pixel 10 series and Pixel 9 lineup. There have also been a few complaints from Pixel 9a and Pixel 8 Pro users.

Based on the complaints seen so far, the problem does not seem to be tied to just one Pixel model. Even so, it is still not clear how widespread it is, since Google has not shared any official details.

No confirmed fix yet

Right now, there is no clear fix. Some Reddit users said a Google Play system update fixed the issue on their phones, but others said they saw no change.

One user said the phone started working normally again after going back to the February 2026 update. However, the same user said the freezing issue returned after reinstalling the March update, which suggests the problem may be tied directly to the latest software release.

Google is said to be aware

Android Authority also said Google’s PixelCommunity account had reached out to some affected users to gather more details. That suggests the company is aware of the complaints, even though it has not yet announced a fix.

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This is also not the first time Pixel users have run into problems after an update. Earlier this year too, some users had reported issues such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth problems, along with battery drain, after another Pixel Drop. For now, users facing the current freezing bug may have to wait for Google to release a fix.