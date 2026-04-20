Google Pixel 11 Pro leaks: Tensor G6 chip, 16GB RAM, 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery

Google is all set to launch its next premium smartphone lineup – the Google Pixel 11 with power-packed features. The lineup will include four devices, including the standard Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the high-end Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. While we don’t have any official information regarding the devices, but some of the initial leaks regarding the Pixel 11 Pro have already begun to surface. Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro leak hints same design, subtle changes

As per reports, the Google Pixel 11 Pro could bring improvements in performance, camera, and design. Also Read: Google Pixel 11 leak reveals design: Subtle changes with thinner bezels

Google Pixel 11 Pro Launch Timeline

Following the usual launch window, the tech giant could launch its Pixel 11 Pro in August-September 2026. This is in line with the past releases of Pixels, with Google launching its flagship phones later in the year. Talking about the prices, the base variant of the Pixel 11 Pro may have a price between Rs 1,03,999 and Rs 1,19,999 in India. This positions it in the high-end smartphone market, where it competes with other high-end devices. Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak suggests thinner body and camera redesign

Processor and RAM Options

Google will likely use its new Tensor G6 chipset to drive the Pixel 11 Pro. This processor can be superior in terms of AI performance and efficiency to its predecessors. The device would have 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage, but other reports also indicate that Google may change the RAM options based on the pricing.

Battery and Charging Capabilities, Display

The smartphone can have a 5,000mAh battery capable of 45W wired charging. The arrangement will offer 24-hour battery life under normal use. It may have a 6.3 inch LTPO AMOLED display with a high refresh rate to ensure a scrolling effect and enhanced images.

Camera Features

For camera, the Pixel 11 Pro should have a triple rear camera setup. It might also consist of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a periscope telephoto camera that may be 48Mp or 64Mp with a 5x optical zoom. In the case of selfies, the front camera might have a resolution of 32MP to 42MP.

Design

The design can be extended to the signature camera bar but slightly modified. It is reported that the camera module might be finished with a complete blacked out finish. It is assumed that the bezels will be slim, but not the slimmest in the segment.

The size of the device will be similar to the last generation, and it will be easy to hold. It can also be a bit thinner than its predecessor. On the whole, the Pixel 11 Pro will most likely be rather refinement-based than design-based.

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All these details are based on leaks and early reports. Only at the official launch event, final specifications and features will be confirmed.