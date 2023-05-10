comscore
Google Pixel 7a price in India announced on Flipkart ahead of launch

Google Pixel 7a may still be some days from the launch, but the price of the upcoming affordable Pixel phone is already out.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a is coming to India on May 11, but the price of the next affordable Pixel phone has seemingly come out. In what looks like an accidental reveal, Flipkart has put a banner on its website, announcing not only the price but also the launch offers on the Pixel 7a. The successor to the Pixel 6a has already been leaked far and wide, and from what the reports suggest, it will be a big upgrade. The new price does not go far from what the predecessor Pixel 6a arrived at, so let us take a look. Also Read - Google I/O 2023: Here's everything could announce tomorrow

The Pixel 7a will be available at the best price of Rs 39,999, which includes an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on either HDFC Bank cards or exchanges. That means the launch price of the Pixel 7a is Rs 43,999. Flipkart has also revealed that Pixel 7a buyers will be eligible for a discount on the purchase of Pixel Buds A-Series and Fitbit Inspire 2. You can buy each product at Rs 3,999 on buying the Pixel 7a. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a is available for Rs 27,999 in India: Should you buy it or not?

Google Pixel 7a, pixel 7a price, pixel 7a specifications, pixel 7a launch Also Read - Google Pixel 7a full specs and color options leaked before launch

Developing…

  • Published Date: May 10, 2023 4:32 PM IST
