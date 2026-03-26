Google Lyria 3 Pro launched: How to create 3-minute AI music tracks in seconds

Google has launched a new AI tool as part of its growing artificial intelligence ecosystem. The name is this tool is Lyria 3 Pro, which will focus on making muck generation more practical and useful. It will be useful for real-world needs. It means rather than creating short and basic clips, now you can produce longer and more structured tracks with the help of Lyria 3 Pro. The tech giant launched a new model with an aim to provide creators a platform who are looking for quick and customized music without complex tools. Also Read: India to train 15000 creators in AI: Collaboration with Google and YouTube

What Is Google Lyria 3 Pro?

Google announced Lyria 3 Pro, which is an advanced AI music generation model. It is developed by Google’s DeepMind, allowing users to create music by using simple text prompts. The model will understand how music is structured and will help users to generate tracks that feel complete. Also Read: Google personal intelligence now available for free users, but there's a limitation

You can also define different parts of the song, including into, verse, chorus, and bridge, making the output more organized. Also Read: Google’s Gemini 3.1 Pro takes aim at GPT-5 and Claude Opus 4.6: What’s new in the AI model?

Structured and Long Music Tracks

One of the striking improvements that came in Lyria 3 Pro is the ability to generate tracks up to three minutes long. The feature is useful for content creators who are looking for full-length background music. To recall, earlier AI tools often created short clips, that too it required editing.

Furthermore, the model also maintains consistency throughout the track and does not lose the theme or style. It means it helps users create ready-to-use music with minimal effort.

How Lyria 3 Pro Works- Step-by-Step Guide

According to Google, Lyria 3 Pro works on a prompt-based system and users simply need to describe what kind of music they want to generate. You can give the prompt about mood, genre, instruments, and structure and it will then generate track based on that input.

To understand this, you can ask for a calm intro, followed by an energetic chorus and a soft ending. The model will understand your prompt and instructions and builds the track step-by-step. The model goes beyond basic music generation and creates a more refined composition.

Who can Use Lyria 3 Pro?

Lyria 3 Pro is built for a wide range of users, including content creators who can use it for YouTube videos. You can also use it for generating podcasts and social media content. It helps them add custom background music without hiring composers.

If you are a developer, then you can use it via Google AI Studio and the Gemini API. This will help you to integrate music into your apps and platforms. If you own a business, then you can use it through Vertex AI to create audio scale for ads, apps, and digital experiences.

If you are a video creator and using Google Vids, then you can add AI-generated soundtracks directly to your projects. In the Gemini app, paid users can create longer music tracks for their content.

Here’s How You Can Use Lyria 3 Pro

Using Lyria 3 Pro is a simple process.

Step 1: The first step is you need to access it through platforms like Vertex AI, Google AI Studio, or the Gemini app.

Step 2: Once you opened these apps, you can start by entering a text prompt.

Step 3: Make sure you are clearly describing the prompt and the type of music you want to create. You can mention mood, tempo, and structure.

Step 4: Now submit your prompt, then AI will generate a music track based on those details.

Step 5: Additionally, you can also view the output and make changes by editing the prompt. It will allow you to refine the track until it matches your needs.

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Safety, Privacy, and Responsible AI Use

Google has listed some of the necessary safety measures in Lyria 3 Pro.