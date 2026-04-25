AI race heats up as Google eyes $40 billion bet on rival Anthropic

Google is planning to put more money into AI, and this time it is through Anthropic. A report from Bloomberg says the company will invest $10 billion to begin with, and the total amount could go up to $40 billion depending on how things move ahead. Also Read: Is Fitbit going away? Google Account move becomes mandatory soon: What you need to do

This is happening at a time when the AI race is clearly heating up, with big tech companies putting in serious money to strengthen their position. Also Read: Meta’s next layoff round to impact 8,000 jobs: Why tech firms are downsizing

What the deal looks like

Under this agreement, Google is putting in $10 billion to start with. The remaining $30 billion is linked to certain performance targets. Also Read: OpenAI’s new GPT-5.5 model focuses on doing more with fewer prompts: What’s new, pricing, how it compares to other tools

The investment values Anthropic at around $350 billion, based on its previous funding round in February. There are also reports that Anthropic has been drawing interest at even higher valuations, which gives an idea of how fast things are moving in the AI space right now.

This isn’t the first time Google has invested in Anthropic either. The company had already invested over $2 billion earlier and holds a 14% stake in the AI startup.

A partner and a competitor at the same time

What makes this deal interesting is how both companies are connected. Google is working with Anthropic, but at the same time, it is also competing with it in the same space.

On one side, Google is handling the backend. It provides the cloud setup along with its own AI chips, called TPUs, which are used to train and run these models. Anthropic is already using this to build and scale its systems.

On the other hand, both companies are building their own AI models. While Anthropic is known for its Claude series, Google has been pushing its Gemini models in the same space.

Why Google is putting more money into AI

The scale of this investment shows how serious Google is about AI. It is also backing companies like Anthropic to stay relevant across different parts of the market.

Anthropic, on its part, has been growing quickly. Its annualised revenue has reportedly crossed $30 billion, and its tools are being used by developers, businesses, and enterprise customers. That kind of demand also means more need for computing power.

This is where infrastructure becomes important. Along with the investment, Google is also teaming up with Broadcom to support Anthropic with around 5 gigawatts of computing capacity that is expected to go live next year. This kind of infrastructure is becoming more important as demand for AI tools keeps increasing.

Bigger trend in the AI space

Google is not the only one taking this route. Amazon has also invested $5 billion in Anthropic and may add up to $20 billion more later.

This shows how things are shaping up in the AI space. Big tech companies are building their own products, but at the same time, they are also putting money into startups so they don’t depend on just one approach.

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And with AI demand going up quickly, everyone is trying to lock in the infrastructure and talent they need to keep up.