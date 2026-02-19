How to make AI music with Google Gemini Lyria 3: Steps and prompts HERE

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 19, 2026, 08:57 PM (IST)
Creating music usually means instruments, software, plugins, and a lot of time. But now, you can generate a full 30-second music track just by typing a prompt. Thanks to AI, there is no need of studio or mixing console. Google’s latest AI music model, Lyria 3, is now integrated inside the Gemini app. And if you’ve been curious about making background scores, social media music, or quick sound effects, this is where things get interesting. Also Read: Meta’s smartwatch is back in development: What we know so far
What is Gemini Lyria 3? It is Google DeepMind’s AI music generation model, which turns text, images, or even short videos into fully arranged 30-second music tracks. You will need to describe the mood, genre, tempo, instruments, or even the type of vocals you want and the AI handles composition, layering, mixing, and even lyric generation. Also Read: What happened between OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs on AI Impact Summit stage?
If you are wondering how to use it, here is a quick guide. Also Read: Good news for students! Adobe makes Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly free in India
The best part is that you don’t need a separate app. All you need to do is:
Open the Gemini app (desktop, Android, or iOS rollout ongoing) and make sure music generation is available in your region.
Users over 18 can access it in multiple languages, including English and Hindi. Paid Gemini plans offer higher limits.
