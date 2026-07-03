Telegram, Signal get govt notice over Username Feature after WhatsApp

WhatsApp isn’t the only messaging app facing questions from the government anymore! This is because just a day after the Indian government asked Meta to explain its upcoming username feature, the Centre has now sent similar notices to Telegram and Signal. The government wants both platforms to explain how their username systems work and what measures they have in place to prevent misuse. Also Read: After govt notice on WhatsApp Usernames, Meta clears the air: 8 things to know

And before we jump into details, the main concern regarding the Username here is the possibility of a rise in scammers who can impersonate people, run frauds and carry out even digital arrests more easily. At least, that’s what officials believe! This is ironic, as the username feature is meant to improve privacy by simply hiding your numbers. Also Read: Indian Govt puts brakes on WhatsApp Username feature; Here's why

So, why is the government worrying?

The issue behind the username is anonymity. Not revealing the number can be a privacy feature, but it is also believed to be a main cause behind anonymous calling and connection without revealing the true identity. As we discussed before, while the Username feature is designed to improve privacy, the government believes that scammers could pretend to be government officials, celebrities or even someone the victim knows.

WhatsApp is about to enter the Username game, but..

Telegram and Signal already have usernames! Now, the Centre has sent notice to Telegram and Signal, which already have the username feature, PTI reported. Know that Telegram has supported usernames for years, allowing everyone to chat without sharing their phone numbers. Signal also offers the feature, although it is optional.

According to reports, the government has asked both platforms to explain how they verify users and what safeguards are in place to stop fake accounts and impersonation. Reports also suggest Telegram has been asked why the feature should continue without additional checks.

WhatsApp Username feature is still on hold

The latest notices come just a day after the government asked WhatsApp not to roll out usernames in India until discussions around the feature are completed.

Meta has already responded in a detailed post explaining how multiple safeguards are in place while bringing the Username feature. To avoid the biggest issue of impersonification, Meta says that the usernames which are linked to celebrities, public figures, organisations, or government bodies will be reserved by their legitimate owners only. Also, it will be difficult to create usernames around the famous ones.

WhatsApp has also suggested features like a four-digit Username Key, country-of-origin indicators for unknown chats and systems designed to detect impersonation attempts.

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For now, WhatsApp’s username rollout remains on hold in India, while Telegram and Signal are expected to respond to the government’s queries. Whether any further action follows will likely depend on those responses and the consultations that happen over the next few weeks.