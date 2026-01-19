Gemini App gets new ‘Answer Now’ button to skip long AI thinking and get faster replies

After Personal Intelligence, Google has rolled out a new feature called ‘Answer Now’ inside Gemini app. This newly introduced update is designed for users who want instant replies rather than waiting for AI’s full thinking process to finish. Google says its new ‘Answer Now’ option is Gemini’s advanced model and the company focuses on speed and giving users more control over how they interact with AI.

What is the Answer Now Feature

Users can easily locate the ‘Answer Now’ option inside Gemini app. The feature appears when users select Thinking or Pro models in the app. Both these models usually take more time as they take reasoning phase before giving response. However, the Answer Now button will make things easy for users and as soon as user will tap on the option, Gemini will skip the extended thinking step and delivers a reply much faster.

Not Available in Fast Model

The option is not available while using the Fast mode in Gemini, as the model is already built for quick responses. The new feature is released mainly for users who prefer advanced models but do not always need deep explanations.

How to Use Answer Now Option in Gemini

As soon as you will tap on the Answer Now option, Gemini will show that it is skipping in-depth thinking. After that, the answers to your question will spear immediately. The tech giant also confirmed that the app doesn’t switch to a lighter version or faster model in the background, and hence the answer will still come from the same model chosen at the start.

What This Feature Means for Users

Most of the users rely on Gemini for handling complex questions, but sometimes they don’t have much time to wait for the answers. This is where the Answer Now option will prove to be beneficial. It will offer a practical middle ground and instead of cancelling a response or changing models, it will deliver the quick response from the powerful model when needed.

Availability

Google is rolling out the Answer Now feature on Android, iOS, and the web. The feature is available for free as well as paid subscribers. You might see older wording in some iOS devices, it means the rollout is still in progress.

This feature arrives alongside recent changes to Gemini’s usage limits, where Google introduced separate daily caps for advanced models. Together, these updates show Google’s focus on giving users more choice, whether they want detailed answers or fast results with just one tap.