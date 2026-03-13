From garage to global giant: Tim Cook marks Apple’s 50th anniversary with emotional letter

Apple will complete 50 years on April 1, and ahead of the milestone, CEO Tim Cook has shared an open letter sharing the company’s journey. Instead of simply celebrating past products, the CEO’s message focuses on something Apple often talks about: the idea that technology should empower people to do more. Also Read: iPhone Fold Leak: Apple may bring iPad-style interface to foldable iPhone

The letter, titled "50 Years of Thinking Different," has been published on Apple's official website as the tech giant prepares to mark one of the biggest anniversaries in its history.

Apple’s 50-year journey

Apple's journey began in 1976, when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started building computers in a garage. What began as a small project eventually turned into one of the world's most influential tech companies. Over the decades, Apple introduced several products, from the Macintosh computer to the iPod and later the iPhone. The company's ecosystem expanded further with devices like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and services including iCloud and Apple Music.

In his message, Cook talks about how these innovations were never just about hardware or software. “Fifty years ago in a small garage, a big idea was born. Apple was founded on the simple notion that technology should be personal, and that belief, radical at the time, changed everything,” Cook said.

According to him, the real impact of technology is seen in how individuals use it in their everyday lives. “Every invention we bring into the world is just the beginning of a story. The most meaningful chapters are written by all of you, the people who use our technology to work, learn, dream, and discover,” he added.

From capturing personal memories to building businesses or learning new skills, Cook says Apple’s tools have found meaning in the hands of millions of users around the world.

What’s special about the ‘Think Different’ idea

The message also revisits Apple’s long-standing philosophy of “Think Different,” which has shaped the company’s identity since its early years. Cook ends the letter with a tribute to the creative mindset that Apple believes drives innovation.

“If you’ve taught us anything, it’s that the people crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do. So here’s to the crazy ones.

The misfits.

The rebels.

The troublemakers.

The round pegs in the square holes.

The ones who see things differently,” he concluded the letter.

What’s ahead for Apple fans?

After 50 years of journey, this year also holds special significance as the iPhone-maker will bring the first-ever foldable iPhone along with the iPhone 18 Pro models, at least that’s what leaks say.

Recently, Apple has introduced a bunch of new products, including MacBooks, budget MacBook, iPad Air, and iPhone 17e.