Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana: Here s what it plans to do

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the state’s IT minister said on Monday. Also Read - iPhone 14 for under Rs 45,000 with all offers on Amazon: Deal

The investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, K. T. Rama Rao said in a tweet. Also Read - Mother's Day 2023: Looking for gift for your mom? Here are our top picks

Reuters in March reported that Foxconn had won an order to make AirPods for Apple and planned to build a factory in India to manufacture the products. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn acquires 300 acres of land near Bengaluru: What it means for iPhone production in India

Apple has been shifting production away from China, where prior COVID restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices. The tech company is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Demonstrating the “Telangana Speed”, I am happy to announce the groundbreaking of first of Foxconn’s plants in Telangana at Kongar Kalaan today With an investment of over $500M it shall create 25,000 direct jobs in first Phase #Telangana #Foxconn pic.twitter.com/PHThJWxsfT — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 15, 2023

Foxconn in late March received approval from the Karnataka government for a $968 million investment in the state.

— Reuters