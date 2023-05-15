Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana: Here s what it plans to do

comscore
Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana, likely to manufacture Apple AirPods

Foxconn's $500 million investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, K. T. Rama Rao said in a tweet.

  • Foxconn will invest $500 million in Telangana.
  • Foxconn will set up a manufacturing plant in Kongar Kalaan.
  • Foxconn is likely to manufacture Apple AirPods there.
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the state’s IT minister said on Monday. Also Read - iPhone 14 for under Rs 45,000 with all offers on Amazon: Deal

The investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, K. T. Rama Rao said in a tweet. Also Read - Mother's Day 2023: Looking for gift for your mom? Here are our top picks

Reuters in March reported that Foxconn had won an order to make AirPods for Apple and planned to build a factory in India to manufacture the products. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn acquires 300 acres of land near Bengaluru: What it means for iPhone production in India

Apple has been shifting production away from China, where prior COVID restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices. The tech company is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Foxconn in late March received approval from the Karnataka government for a $968 million investment in the state.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: May 15, 2023 2:54 PM IST
