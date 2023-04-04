Apple AirPods Pro with touchscreen display spotted in new patent

Apple AirPods are among the best earbuds you can find on the market. Over the past few years, the AirPods have received several updates, but they are still earbuds. That means you need an iPhone or other device to use AirPods. Apple may be planning to change that. Also Read - US woman left AirPods on plane, tracked them at airport worker's home

Apple has patented a design of an upcoming AirPods case that may feature a built-in touchscreen display. According to a newly published patent, this technology will allow users to control audio sources and interact with applications associated with the connected device, reports Patently Apple. Essentially, this is a version of AirPods with a display on the charging case, showing the music information and playback control.

The patent was filed by the iPhone maker in September 2021 and published last week by the US Patent and Trademark Office titled 'Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interface Interactions with a Headphones Case'.

“The utility of a headphone case can be enhanced, and user control over a user’s wireless headphones can be improved, by configuring a headphone case with an interactive user interface to enable user control of operations associated with the wireless headphones,” the patent mentioned.

“There is a need for a headphone case device that can control operations that are traditionally associated with headphones (e.g., playback controls, changing audio sources, changing audio output modes, etc.). There is a further need for a headphone case that can also convey information to a user, through haptics and/or display devices,” it added.

But there is no information on whether this AirPods Pro version will operate independently. Considering it is an Apple device, it is unlikely to ditch iPhone support.

The case is expected to include additional processors and memory modules which will allow it to perform specific instructions that are traditionally associated with smartphones, computers, and other connected devices, the report said.

— Written with inputs from IANS