comscore Apple supplier Foxconn wants India's support with chips and EVs
News

Apple's supplier Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India

News

Foxconn wants India to account for up to 25% of its production, from about 5% to 7% currently.

Highlights

  • Foxconn wants India to account for up to 25% of its production, from about 5% to 7% currently.
  • Apple's iPhones will soon be assembled at another site in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, and 300 acres (120 hectares) have been aside to set up a factory.
  • Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said Liu had visited India from February 27 to Saturday.
Foxconn Apple

Major Apple supplier Foxconn said on Saturday it was seeking cooperation in India in new areas like chips and electric vehicles (EVs) after a visit to the country by its chairman, Liu Young-way. Also Read - Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy: OnePlus 11, iQOO Neo 7, Asus ROG Phone 5

Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country’s strict COVID-19 restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new-model iPhones and other devices, and amid tensions between Beijing and Washington. Also Read - Qualcomm says Apple may use its own 5G modems in iPhone 16

Apple Supplier Foxconn wants India to account for 25 percent of its production

In January, India’s trade minister said Apple, which began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 through Wistron Corp and later Foxconn, wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5% to 7% currently. Also Read - Apple is still working on the classical music app: Report

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said Liu had visited India from February 27 to Saturday.

“My trip this week supported Foxconn’s efforts to deepen partnerships, meet old friends and make new ones, and seek cooperation in new areas such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles,” Liu said in a statement.

Foxconn has ambitious plans to make EVs, and is also looking to make chips.

“On the basis to share, collaborate and thrive together, Foxconn will continue to communicate with local governments to seek the most beneficial development opportunities for the company and all stakeholders,” Liu added.

He did not mention any new concrete investment plans in the country, and Foxconn has not announced any since his trip.

Apple’s iPhones will soon be assembled at another site in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, and 300 acres (120 hectares) have been aside to set up a factory, the state government said on Friday.

Currently, iPhones are assembled in India by at least three of Apple’s global suppliers – Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu, and Wistron in Karnataka.

–Reuters

  • Published Date: March 4, 2023 12:02 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple supplier Foxconn seeks India's cooperation with of EVs and chips

India cenbank imposes penalty on Amazon Pay for non-compliance

Amazon Prime Gaming free games for March 2023 revealed

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

MWC 2023: VMware collaborates with Samsung on Virtualized RAN to Pave Way for Open 5G Networks

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm CPO

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video