Artificial Intelligence has now become an integral part of our lives, especially AI chatbots that answers all our questions, help students in studying, researching, creating content, generating images, and more. In addition, these tools and chatbots interact with users in real time. Nevertheless, these tools can be sometimes create issues for users when they are misused or when their responses are not properly controlled. A recent incident has created buzz among AI tech enthusiasts, wherein, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) started investigating posts generated by its AI chatbot Grok. Elon Musk’s platform is now investigating the matter and it also raises concerns about how AI systems behave online and how these harmful content should be managed.

X is Investigating Grok AI

In a recent report it has been revealed that Elon Musk-owned AI chatbot Grok is generating several racist and offensive responses on X. Various users noticed these offensive replies and reported on the social media platform. Additionally, they also shared screenshot for the proof. As per reports, the chatbot produced harmful remarks after users asked it to create vulgar or insulting comments.

Targeted Religions in Posts

Users reported that some of these responses are especially targeted toward religions, including Hinduism and Islam. The language used by Grok AI is disrespectful and abusive, and hence, it led to complaints coming up from users as they raised concerns and questions about how chatbot is handling sensitive topics. Due to this, X has started investigating and reviewing the issue about how these responses were generated.

Promoting Grok AI for Vulgar Response

Reportedly, the issue related to the vulgar comments is linked to how some users are interacting with the chatbot. Initial reports indicate that several people on X is intentionally using Grok AI for generating rude, offensive, and vulgar comments.

In most of the cases, these users gave prompt to Grok AI to produce extreme responses, allowing them to test the limits of the AI system. This resulted into some replies containing profanity and insulting statements about religious groups or communities.

Reaction from Countries to Grok AI Controversy

The controversy raised alarm and drew attention from several countries, including the UK government, wherein officials described the AI chatbot-generated content as ‘sickening and irresponsible.’ Government representatives said that such content goes against public values and shouldn’t be appearing on online platforms.

Content is Removed but the Concerns Remain Same

X removed several offensive comments and replies after the posts went viral. However, the platform has not yet confirmed or announced any major policy changes related to Grok’s behavior.

The Grok AI behavior has increased debate about AI safety and its rules and regulations about how much they should be allowed to generate content. Government and regulators worldwide are already examining how AI tools generate content only and they are taking strict actions against these tools. Some countries also raised concerns about AI creating explicit or harmful material, too.