Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft as it ditches Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has threatened to sue Microsoft over the claims that the company illegally used Twitter’s data to train its AI model, that is, OpenAI’s ChatGPT. His response came on a tweet which stated that Microsoft has decided to drop Twitter from its advertising platform. Also Read - Twitter promises to remove legacy blue ticks starting April 20

“They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time,” Musk wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Microsoft could announce its own AI chips to take on Nvidia's

Microsoft ditches Twitter

It is worth noting that the development comes shortly after the Microsoft announced that it is dropping Twitter from its Microsoft Advertising plan next week. “Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter,” Microsoft wrote in an update on its support page. According to a report by Mashable, the company has started sending a similar email to Microsoft Advertising users stating that “Digital Marketing Center (DMC) will no longer support Twitter starting on April 25, 2023.”

With this change, users of Microsoft’s Advertising platform will be unable to access their Twitter accounts through the social management tool, create and manage drafts or Tweets, view past Tweets and engagement and schedule Tweets.

The development comes shortly after Twitter introduced its new and updated APIs and shared the pricing for the same, while the basic plan costs $100 per month, the Enterprise level plan costs $42,000 a month. This has miffed a lot of big tech companies and indie developers, many of which have decided to pull off from the service as the new API accesses come into effect.

Twitter and its new API access fee

Interestingly, Microsoft’s announcement comes just a day after Musk appeared on stage in Miami with the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal wherein he said that was open to ‘hearing legitimate concerns advertisers might have about Twitter but stressing he won’t make changes he doesn’t believe in’, TechCrunch reported. At the event, the Twitter CEO also tried to lure the companies back to its platform that has lost nearly half of its biggest advertisers since Musk’s takeover last year.