Twitter s legacy blue ticks are going away today

comscore
News

Twitter promises to remove legacy blue ticks starting April 20

Apps

Twitter is finally removing all the legacy blue ticks from its platform starting today. Subscribers will have to opt for Twitter Blue subscription to get the verified symbol.

Highlights

  • Twitter earlier promised to remove legacy blue ticks on April 1.
  • Twitter says that legacy blue ticks will go away on April 20.
  • The change was announced by Elon Musk on April 12.
twitter (3)

Twitter and its tussle with the legacy blue ticks has been in the news for quite some time now. Last month, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that all the legacy blue on Twitter would be vanishing on April 1. Despite the much-heated debate around the topic, the company failed to remove the legacy blue ticks from its platform on April 1. Now, Twitter has shared another date when the legacy blue ticks will be removed from its platform. Also Read - Twitter takes action against ‘hateful’ tweets, makes them less discoverable

In a post via its Twitter Verified account on the platform, the company announced that it will remove legacy blue checkmarks on April 20. “Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here,” Twitter wrote in its post. Also Read - Elon Musk creates a new artificial intelligence company X.AI to compete with OpenAI

However, this detail isn’t exactly new. Earlier this month, Musk in a tweet shared April 20 as the ‘final date for removing blue checks’ from the platform.

That said, it remains uncertain if Twitter will remove all the legacy blue check marks from its from in a single sweeping move or if it will gradually start removing the feature that is a reminiscent of the old Twitter under its founder Jack Dorsey starting today.

In any case, if Twitter does start removing legacy blue check marks from its platform starting today, users will be left with two options. Twitter users will either have to go on without the identification of a Blue check or they will have to pay for the company’s Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue subscription price in India

As far as pricing is concerned, Twitter Blue‘s monthly subscription on iOS and Android apps costs Rs 900, while the yearly subscription costs Rs 9,400. On the other hand, Twitter Blue’s monthly subscription on web costs Rs 650 while the yearly subscription costs Rs 6,800.

It is worth noting that in addition to the blue checkmark, Twitter Blue offers users a host of customisation option in addition to offering features such as the ability to edit and undo tweet, share longer tweets, NFT profile pics, Spaces tab and more.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2023 11:55 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter s legacy blue ticks are going away today

Microsoft Bing may replace Google Search on Samsung devices

Snap brings AR Mirrors, and more features to its ARES Shopping Suite

Tim Cook meets Mos Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Here's what they discussed

SPS 2023: All features and updates coming to Snapchat

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video
Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform

Tech Updates/ launch

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform
Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search
Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video