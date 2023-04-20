Twitter s legacy blue ticks are going away today

Twitter and its tussle with the legacy blue ticks has been in the news for quite some time now. Last month, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that all the legacy blue on Twitter would be vanishing on April 1. Despite the much-heated debate around the topic, the company failed to remove the legacy blue ticks from its platform on April 1. Now, Twitter has shared another date when the legacy blue ticks will be removed from its platform. Also Read - Twitter takes action against ‘hateful’ tweets, makes them less discoverable

In a post via its Twitter Verified account on the platform, the company announced that it will remove legacy blue checkmarks on April 20. “Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here,” Twitter wrote in its post. Also Read - Elon Musk creates a new artificial intelligence company X.AI to compete with OpenAI

However, this detail isn’t exactly new. Earlier this month, Musk in a tweet shared April 20 as the ‘final date for removing blue checks’ from the platform.

Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

That said, it remains uncertain if Twitter will remove all the legacy blue check marks from its from in a single sweeping move or if it will gradually start removing the feature that is a reminiscent of the old Twitter under its founder Jack Dorsey starting today.

In any case, if Twitter does start removing legacy blue check marks from its platform starting today, users will be left with two options. Twitter users will either have to go on without the identification of a Blue check or they will have to pay for the company’s Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue subscription price in India

As far as pricing is concerned, Twitter Blue‘s monthly subscription on iOS and Android apps costs Rs 900, while the yearly subscription costs Rs 9,400. On the other hand, Twitter Blue’s monthly subscription on web costs Rs 650 while the yearly subscription costs Rs 6,800.

It is worth noting that in addition to the blue checkmark, Twitter Blue offers users a host of customisation option in addition to offering features such as the ability to edit and undo tweet, share longer tweets, NFT profile pics, Spaces tab and more.