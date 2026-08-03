Meta apology on PM Modi video removal row not enough without accountability: IT panel chief

Meta will have to take accountability for the removal of a video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi from its platform, said Nishikant Dubey, chairman Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology. The committee has called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to apologize for the incident, noting that it will not be sufficient unless responsibility is taken for the mistake. Also Read: Meta to introduce enhanced review process after PM Modi video removal

The matter was brought up at a meeting of the parliamentary panel comprising representatives from social media giants like Meta, Google and YouTube and officials from the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Also Read: Meta says “technical glitch” led to PM Modi’s Facebook video being blocked in India

Meta has faced questioning on the removal of PM Modi’s video

At the meeting, members of the parliamentary committee questioned the Meta officials about the deletion of a video of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Facebook. Also Read: PM-WANI Wi-Fi network adds QR login and short recharge plans - but what is it? Explained

In the video, PM Modi was seen addressing to youngsters and assuring them of stringent measures against examination paper leakages. During the meeting, a senior BJP MP asked the representatives of Meta about who got the video removed and why.

The MP had reportedly questioned the Meta regarding the removal of the PM Modi’s video from the platform while other explicit content such as sexual videos were still available on social media platforms. The committee also asked what would be safeguards for ordinary user who might be using this material other than the prime minister.

Meta reportedly expressed regret over the incident and offered an apology. But the issue was not just an apology, committee members said, but one of determining who is responsible for the decision.

Parliament panel demands accountability from Meta

Meta’s apology should be from Zuckerberg himself, Nishikant Dubey said after the meeting.

Dubey said that Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, should apologise for removing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video.

If the company does not issue an apology, the committee might discuss the issue of safe harbour protection to social media platforms, he added.

Online platforms are not liable for UGC under certain conditions, thanks to safe harbour provisions. Dubey said this could be rethought when platforms don’t “take responsibility for their actions”.

Dubey said the video is not available for some five hours (12:30 am to 5 am) and it is a serious matter.

Meta was also questioned on child safety issues

They also discussed child sexual abuse material (CSAM) issues at the meeting with the officials of Meta.

The committee addressed more general matters with respect to social media regulation, such as platform accountability, content moderation, and algorithmic effects on content distribution.

Zuckerberg had apologized at a U.S. Senate hearing over the effects of social media on children in February of this year. He spoke to families at the hearing who told him of negative experiences their children had faced on social media.

Committee expresses concerns about the algorithms of social media

The Parliamentary Panel also touched upon the use of algorithms by platforms like Meta, X, and YouTube.

The committee wanted to know how algorithms affect the visibility and reach of the content, especially political and social issues.

He said that sometimes the content of individuals or groups not registered political parties and organisations can be given much visibility by the algorithmic recommendations.

The committee is considering the functioning of these systems and the possible effect they can have on public discussions or on public order.

MeitY has raised concerns with the clarifications made by Meta

The controversy comes after MeitY questioned Meta over the removal of PM Modi’s video. Government sources said MeitY has not considered the explanation given by Meta adequate because of the incident.

The ministry also convened a cross-sectoral meeting of Meta’s global staff to discuss issues of algorithmic bias, platform processes and their effects on public discourse.

Cyber crime police in Hyderabad have separately registered cases against social media accounts and Meta India head Arun Srinivas for allegedly morphed and AI generated posts against PM Modi.

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The parliamentary committee is likely to further explore matters concerning the regulation of social media, accountability of platforms and content moderation practices.