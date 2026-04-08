Claude down in India: Hundreds of users face chat and coding issues

Claude down: Claude, the AI chatbot by Anthropic, is currently facing a partial outage, with several users in India reporting issues accessing chat and coding features. The problem showed up quite suddenly around midday, rather than building slowly. For many users, chats stopped loading, responses went missing, or the platform simply didn’t respond. Also Read: Google Chrome gets vertical tabs and full page reading mode: Know how it improves browsing experience

According to the outage tracking platform, Downdetector, complaints crossed 400 reports in India, with a noticeable spike around early afternoon. Mainly, around half of the reports are about chat not working properly, and nearly 30% relate to issues with Claude Code. However, mobile users seem to be affected the most. This isn’t limited to one device or platform, either, as users on web, Android, and iOS have all reported similar problems. Also Read: iOS 27 update may turn Siri into a smarter AI assistant

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Anthropic’s take

For now, Anthropic hasn’t shared a detailed explanation. However, the official status page only mentions “A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.” There’s no confirmed reason yet, and more importantly, no clear timeline on when everything will be fully back to normal.

Social media reactions

As expected, several users quickly moved to X (formerly Twitter) to know if others are facing the same issue with Claude. Some even showed frustration while others joked about it while saying, “Claude is down… suddenly half the internet forgot how to code.” Some even moved to Grok to as an alternatives.

What you can do right now

If Claude isn’t working for you, there’s not much to fix from your end. Since this looks like a backend issue, the best option is to wait for the service to stabilise.

You can keep an eye on the official status page or try again after some time.

FAQs

1. Is Claude AI bot working now?

Ans. Claude is now finally working for most of the users, however, if you are still facing issues, then you need to wait a bit longer.

2. What was the issue with Claude?

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Ans. Claude maker Anthropic hasn’t mentioned the reason behind the outage, but the company says that “A fix has been implemented.”