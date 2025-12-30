CES 2026: Samsung Set To Showcase 15 AI And Digital Health Startups Through C-Lab

CES 2026 is just around the corner. The annual and world’s largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition is scheduled to take place from January 6 to January 9 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the global event, Samsung Electronics has confirmed that it will showcase a new set of projects backed by its C-Lab (Creative Lab) programme, with a focus on AI, robotics, and digital health. Also Read: The Most Anticipated Smartphone Launches Of 2026 That We Are Excited For!

As in previous years, Samsung will operate a dedicated C-Lab exhibition zone at Eureka Park, the startup-focused section of CES located at the Venetian Expo. The idea is simple – give promising startups a global platform to test their ideas, connect with partners, and explore international markets.

According to Samsung, CES continues to play a key role in validating innovation of the C-Lab ecosystem. "Samsung supports C-Lab startups through CES as a platform to validate innovative technologies and build momentum for global growth," said Byoung Chul Lee, Vice President and Head of Samsung's Creativity & Innovation Center.

CES 2026: 15 C-Lab startups

This year, Samsung will present 15 startups under C-Lab Outside, spanning AI, robotics, sustainability, content creation, and healthcare. These include:

Eight startups incubated directly by Samsung Electronics

Four supported by Samsung Financial Networks

Two from Samsung’s internal C-Lab Inside programme

One jointly incubated with the Daegu Creative Economy Innovation Center

Notably, regional startups are seeing record representation. Since 2023, Samsung has expanded C-Lab Outside to cities like Daegu, Gwangju and the Gyeongbuk province, allowing startups to grow without relocating to Seoul. At CES 2026, seven regional startups will participate – the largest number so far.

Innovation beyond hardware

Some of the showcased ideas include:

AI-powered mental care sound solutions

Digital scent technology for physical spaces

On-device multimodal AI models

AI-driven diagnostics for pets

Enzyme-purified recycled plastic solutions

One such startup, Repla, has already won a CES 2026 Innovation Award for its plastic analysis device, highlighting how sustainability-focused tech is gaining attention globally.

C-Lab Inside and financial tech expansion

Samsung will also showcase two internal AI projects under C-Lab Inside, focused on video composition and AI-based product recommendations. Additionally, for the first time, four Samsung Financial C-Lab startups will debut at CES, covering areas like cyber risk modelling, biometric identity verification, and on-device scam detection.