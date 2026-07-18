Caviar unveils luxury Messi and Ronaldo iPhone 17 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra editions in 24K gold

Luxury smartphone customisation brand Caviar has introduced a new collection inspired by football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Called the Legends Collection, the lineup arrives as the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to an end, with what is widely expected to be the final World Cup appearance for both players. The company has used premium materials, handcrafted artwork and limited production to turn flagship smartphones into collector’s editions. Also Read: Spider-Man gets a Galaxy upgrade: Samsung teases new foldables in cinematic Sony Pictures collaboration

The collection includes customised versions of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro series. According to Caviar, only 19 units of each design will be produced worldwide. Also Read: Samsung unveils Flex Titanium display tech ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How it could make new foldables better

Messi and Ronaldo designs explained

The Messi edition is based on the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Instead of the standard rear panel, Caviar has added a handcrafted portrait of the Argentine captain along with his iconic jersey number 10 and national symbols. The artwork is finished using the cloisonné enamel technique, where coloured enamel is applied inside thin metal outlines before being fired at high temperatures. The design uses Argentina’s white and sky-blue colours, while the frame and decorative accents are coated in 24-karat gold. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Entire Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 and Watch lineup revealed

The Ronaldo version is built around Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It follows the same manufacturing process but uses Portugal’s red and green colours. The rear panel features Ronaldo’s portrait, his famous number 7, the Portuguese coat of arms and a geometric background. Like the Messi model, the frame and artwork details are finished in 24-karat gold.

Limited production and pricing

Caviar says each phone will be delivered in a custom presentation box that includes a gold-plated key, a branded commemorative coin, and a certificate of authenticity. Buyers can also request personalised engravings and other design changes.

The customised Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $13,130 (~Rs 12,64,200) for the 256GB variant, while the customised iPhone 17 Pro starts at $11,410 (~Rs 10,98,600) for the same storage option. Higher storage configurations are also expected to be available.

While Apple has already launched the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on July 22, making the Messi edition available for pre-orders even before the phone’s official launch.

Launch timed with the World Cup finale

The announcement comes just ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, adding extra attention to the collection. Messi is preparing for what could be his last World Cup match, while Ronaldo ended his tournament after becoming the first footballer to score in six different FIFA World Cups.

Caviar has not announced any partnership or endorsement from either Messi or Ronaldo. The company has simply used the two football icons as inspiration for its latest luxury collection.

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Caviar has also confirmed that another football-themed customised device is already in development. The company plans to introduce a special iPhone Ultra edition dedicated to Erling Haaland after Apple’s expected hardware launch event in September.