Canon launches 16 new advanced printers in India

Canon India said the PIXMA series of printers maximise productivity with high print yields and affordable printing.

Canon on Thursday launched 16 advanced printers, which will provide users with enhanced print quality, exceptional work efficiency and top-notch creativity in India.

Starting at a price of Rs 10,325, the new PIXMA, MAXIFY, and imageCLASS series printers will be available to purchase from April 1.

“We are excited to introduce 16 new state-of-the-art printers; which offer a perfect blend of modern technology and cost-efficiency for users, building on Canon’s long-standing legacy of innovation and customer delight,” Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO of Canon India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said, the PIXMA series printers maximise productivity with high print yields and affordable printing.

Easy ink refilling and huge ink reservoirs underpin the key benefits of the series, enabling smooth operation for home and small offices, by minimising the occurrence of ink running out in the middle of printing.

MAXIFY GX series lineup printers achieve low-cost printing and water-resistant printouts combined with a refillable ink tank system, making these printers the ideal choices for small and medium businesses to achieve maximum productivity gains, the company mentioned.

“The new range of printers have been developed with a focus on providing users with the most cost-effective workflows and ergonomically advanced solutions that improve operational efficiency. Moreover, the new laser printers come with advanced high-level data security & encryption features, making them an ideal choice for small businesses and enterprise customers,” C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India, said in a statement.

With high-speed printing up to 29 pm, auto-duplex printing, and compact size, the all-new imageCLASS laser printers are designed to boost productivity.

These printers employ an all-in-one cartridge for simple replacement and reduced downtime.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 8:50 PM IST
