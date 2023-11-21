Amazon finds: Top DSLR under Rs 50,000 to buy in India

Photography is a passion that can be enjoyed as a hobby or a profession. But to capture those stunning shots, you need a DSLR camera that suits your needs and budget. That’s why we have compiled a list of the best DSLR camera deals on the Amazon. You can easily compare them by brand, price, MP, camera type, and more to find your ideal DSLR camera. Check out our top recommendations and elevate your photography game with ease.

Canon EOS 3000D

This camera comes with 18-megapixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor. It also has 9-point AF with one centre cross-type AF point, standard ISO 100-6400 (expandable to 12800), Wi-Fi support and more. The supported recording format includes JPEG and RAW (14-bit Canon original). It has 64GB storage space and comes with a memory card of 16GB. It has 2.7-inch LCD with 1080p resolution. The camera has minimum shutter speed of 30 seconds and maximum of 1/4000 seconds.

Canon EOS 3000D is currently available for Rs 34,990.

Panasonic LUMIX G7

This camera boasts a Micro Four Thirds sensor with 16MP and allows for 4K QHD video recording with a 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. It captures 4K Ultra HD at 25p and Full HD with a 1920 x 1080 resolution at 50p. The camera also offers 8MP photo burst mode at 30 fps. It is equipped with easy-to-use controls for aperture and shutter settings, with front and rear dials. Additionally, the camera includes a high-resolution OLED Live View Finder, as well as a rear touch-enabled 3-inch tilt/swivel LCD. For connectivity, the camera has a 3.5mm external mic port, Wi-Fi, a 2.5mm remote port, USB 2.0, and micro HDMI Type D.

Panasonic LUMIX G7 is currently available for Rs 42,489.

Canon EOS 1500D

This camera features an APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.1 megapixels, a transmission frequency ranging from 2412 to 2462MHz and an ISO sensitivity range of 100 to 12800. It is equipped with a DIGIC 4+ image processor and has 9 autofocus points. The camera is capable of recording Full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates. Additionally, it has WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The camera is compatible with all EF and EF-S lenses thanks to its EF-S lens mount.

Canon EOS 1500D is currently available for Rs 40,999.

Canon EOS R100

This camera features a full-frame APS-C CMOS sensor with 24.1 megapixels and a DIGIC 8 image processor. It also provides Full HD video with manual control and adjustable frame rates. The camera is equipped with a USB Type-C port, HDMI micro (Type D) port, Remote Control Terminal (E3) and an Accessory Shoe for connectivity. Furthermore, it has one-shot autofocus, servo autofocus, a Leadscrew-type STM drive system, and coordinated control image stabilization. The EOS R100 can shoot 4K video at 25 frames per second and HD video at 120 frames per second.

Canon EOS R100 is currently available for Rs 47,490.