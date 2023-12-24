Amazon finds: Top deals on printers under Rs 5,000

If you need to print documents on the go, printers are very handy devices. But finding the right one can be tricky, as there are many factors to think about. We have made a list of the best printers for various needs and budgets. You can compare them by brand, price, printing speed, functionality and more to find the ideal one for you.

Canon Pixma MG2577s

This device is a multifunctional inkjet printer that can print, scan (600 x 1200dpi) and copy in colour. It connects via USB and works with Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP, as well as Mac OS X v10.7.5 and later. It can print up to 4.0 ipm in colour and 8 ipm in black and white.

Canon Pixma MG2577s is currently available for Rs 3,599.

HP Deskjet 2331

This is a colour printer that can print, scan and copy documents and photos. It has a wired and high-speed USB 2.0 connection and can print up to 20 ppm (draft, A4) and 7.5 ppm (ISO) in black and up to 16 ppm (draft, A4) and 5.5 ppm (ISO) in colour. It can print a colour photo in 65 seconds. It works with Windows 10 and 7 OS.

HP Deskjet 2331 is currently available for Rs 3,999.

Canon Pixma MG3070S

It is an inkjet printer with print, scan (600 x 1200dpi) and copy functionality and gives colour printer output with USB and Wi-Fi connectivity. It is compatible with Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP, Mac OS X v10.7.5 and later operating systems. The printer has a maximum print speed of 4.0 ipm for colour and 8 ipm for monochrome.

Canon Pixma MG3070S is currently available for Rs 4,449.