Activision Blizzard has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 will soon be arriving on all supported platforms. The company in a blog post said that the two games will be available across all platforms, which includes mobile apps, PCs and gaming consoles starting 9AM PT or 9:30PM IST on August 2.

These updates bring a host of new features to the two games, which includes new maps, new characters, and updated weapons among other things. So, here is everything new that will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 next month.

Everything new in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The brings a host of new updates to the players. The list includes Punta Mar, two new core maps, two additional gunfight maps and three new playing modes among others. Here are all the details:

READ MORE Microsoft and Sony collaborate to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

— Punta Mar core map will be available at the time of launch. It’s a recently evacuated tourist attraction in Las Almas wherein players will fight maneuvering through shops, across rooftops, and through abandoned residences to take control of an area centered around a cobblestone street.

— Strike core map Strike will be restored to its full glory in Season 05 owing to the latest Infinity Ward engine and technology. It will be available at the time of launch.

— Lounge gunfight map will be available at the time of launch. “On this tiny map, there’s danger at every turn, so stay active, use cover, and be ready to put on a showstopping performance,” the company wrote.

— Canal gunfight map will also be available at the time of launch. It will take place in and around a brewery and a canal thoroughfare and features cellars below the cobblestone streets above, with the action occurring between the canal bridges where the water or a moored boat are useful in your tactical planning.

— The game will also include DRC Zone 1 map. This map is located around the Visitor Center in the shadow of Building 21. This small-sized map is focused on fast-paced combat, where shortcuts, outflanking, and consistent action is to be expected.

— The upcoming update will bring three new modes to the game, which includes Havoc, Big Capture the Flag and Armored Gunfight.

— Havoc mode is a new Core Multiplayer mode inspired by classic arena-shooter gameplay and enhanced with the injection of a random selection of frenzy-inducing modifiers. In this mode, each time a game is played, players receive enhancement modifiers that changes the gameplay in new and interesting ways. Once a squad is the first to reach a multiple of 12 kills – 12, 24, 36, 48, and 60 – the game adds a new modifier to the match for both teams. It will be available at the time of launch.

— The update will also bring a bunch of gunfight variant modes, which includes Armored Gunfight. While Gunfight Custom will be available at the time of launch, Gunfight Snipers will be available mid-season and Armored Gunfight will be available in-season.

— There is a Faceoff mode that will be available mid-season.

It’s a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 https://t.co/usEXTNw5aC 😱 Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

👥 New Faction Showdown Event

📍 Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

🎵 50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

Everything new in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 brings new characters and weapons to the game. Here are all the details:

— Vondel Champion’s Quest will be available at the time of launch window. Just like the traditional battle royale Champion’s Quest for Al Mazrah, a squad that is on a winning streak — five in a row in Mini Battle Royale matches — will have the opportunity to take on the Champion’s Quest in Vondel. It will include three new elements — Gallium, Deuterium and Neptunium.

— The game will also include two new vehicles — MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) and Dirt Bike.

— MRAP is roughly the size and shape of the Cargo Truck and is equipped for heavy combat with additional armor plating and turrets, making it a slower, yet effective, vehicle for attack or defense. It will be mostly available at the start of a mode coming out at mid-season.

— The game will also include DMZ. DMZ will bring a host of update:

> Disguise Field Upgrade, that will allows players to appear as a member of a DMZ Combatant (AI) Faction. It will be available at the time of launch.

> Battle Revive and Self-Revive Box that will be available at the time of launch.

> Scuba Gas Mask, that will be available at the time of launch and will act as a Rebreather, providing protection from radioactive winds, gas, and allows for underwater breathing for an extended period of time.

— The game will be dropped through Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event. Activision Blizzard will reveal more details soon.

— Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale will be available in-season.

Both the games will get similar weapons and characters

— The game will also include FR Avancer assault rifle, Carrack .300 sniper rifle, M13C assault rifle, and new SMG, sidearm, and melee weapons.

— Both the games will include six new operators at the beginning of the season, which include Oz, Graves, Arthur, Mila, Velikan, and Mace.

— Both the games will also include special characters including Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage.