PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 to get Call of Duty Season 04 Reloaded soon

Season 04 Reloaded will bring new content, features, and events to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone.

PlayStation has announced a midseason update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone. The update is called Season 04 Reloaded and that will bring new content, features, and events to games. It is scheduled to be launched on July 12 on PlayStation 4 and PS5.

The update will introduce a new Battle Royale mode for Vondel, the new map that debuted at the start of the season. The mode will support up to 72 players and feature a new Gulag based on prison complex showers, PlayStation said in a blog post.

In addition to this, a new map rotation system will go live with this update, which will switch Resurgence Playlists between Vondel and Ashika Island.

Furthermore, there will be a new in-match event called Occupation Scan, which will scan and reveal the location of players who fail to hide from it.

For Multiplayer fans

The update will bring the finale to the Special Ops Atomgrad narrative, where players have to rescue the members of Task Force 141 from captivity.

There will also be a new 6v6 map called Vondel Waterfront, which is set in the southwestern portion of Vondel and features pontoon homes and waterways.

Moreover, the update will unlock the Guardian MX shotgun base weapon, which can be earned by completing in-game challenges.

The Boys

One of the highlights of the update is the crossover with The Boys, a TV show based on a comic book series about a group of vigilantes who fight against corrupt superheroes.

The Boys will bring new powers, skins, and challenges to Warzone, allowing players to experience superpowered abilities such as charge jump, electric shockwave, laser vision, and teleport.

These powers are activated by Temp V, a drug that grants temporary superpowers to anyone who takes it. Temp V will be available in all Warzone playlists except Ranked Play.

Quality improvements

The update will also include quality improvements, such as an overhauled Looking for Party system that helps players find compatible teammates based on their communication styles and playstyle preferences.

Furthermore, the update will offer various Store Bundles, such as The Boys: Starlight, The Boys: Homelander, and The Boys: Black Noir, which features Operator skins and Weapon Blueprints inspired by the TV show characters. Other Bundles include the Pro Pack 6: Graffiti Tactical, Whisker Tango, and the Tracer Pack: Soulless.

Lastly, the World Series of Warzone Global Final will be held at the Copper Box Arena in London on September 19.

PlayStation Plus members can also download the Season 04 Combat Pack, which includes an Oni Operator Skin and other items.