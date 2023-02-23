Bharti Airtel creates 5G experience zones at its stores: Check details

Bharti Airtel has announced that it has created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country. Through these specially curated zones, Airtel will be demonstrating the 5G data speeds and emerging use cases like immersive virtual reality entertainment, cloud gaming, and more. All these 1000+ stores will have specially trained executives who will not only demonstrate use cases but will also answer all 5G related questions along with Airtel’s own offerings. Also Read - India jumps to 10th spot in median mobile speeds globally

The company is rolling out its 5G service in a phased manner and continues to construct its network in the country. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread as the existing data plan works on 5G. Airtel promises to offer massive speeds and the best voice experience on its network, the services will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 8 cities of Odisha

Commenting on the launch, Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel. We heard from our customers about their curiosity and desire to experience the new technology, as the networks get rolled out. The Demo zones in our stores will provide first-hand experience of Airtel 5G Plus and the potential it holds to transform the lives of our customers. I am certain, the customers will love the experience provided here, as we construct our network across the length and breadth of the country”. Also Read - Airtel Rs 359 prepaid plan gets refreshed: Here are validity, benefits and more

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has said that the company will make its 5G service available in 300 cities across the country by the end of March 2023. Th telecom giant is expected to provide pan-India 5G coverage by March 2024. Airtel’s 5G Plus network is now available in over 140 cities across the country.

Here are all the cities where Airtel’s 5G Plus service is available in India:

— Haridwar

— Ambala

— Karnal

— Sonipat

— Yamunanagar

— Bahadurgarh

— Dehradun

— Agartala

— Kohima

— Dimapur

— Aizawl

— Gangtok

— Silchar

— Dibrugarh

— Tinsukia

— Noida

— Kozhikode

— Trivandrum

— Bhawanipatna

— Dhenkanal

— Jharsuguda

— Paradeep

— Bargarh

— Thrissur

— Ujjain

— Dharamshala

— Mandi

— Baddi

— Gwalior

— Itanagar

— Raipur

— Durg-Bhilai

— Jodhpur

— Ajmer

— Alwar

— Bikaner

— Bhilwara

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Berhampore

— Old Malda

— Raiganj

— Durgapur

— Balurghat

— Alipurduar

— Dinhata

— Asansol

— Barrdhaman

— Koch Bihar

— Medinipur

— Jalpaiguri

— Darjeeling

— Islampur

— Kharagpur

— Srinagar

— Surat

— Vadodara

— Rajkot

— Warangal

— Karimnagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Vijayawada

— Rajahmundry

— Kakinada

— Anugul

— Sambalpur

— Berhampur

— Balasore

— Kurnool

— Guntur

— Tirupati

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Samba

— Kathua

— Udhampur

— Akhnoor

— Kupwara

— Lakhanpur

— Khour

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Coimbatore

— Itanagar

— Begusarai

— Katihar

— Kishanganj

— Purnia

— Gopalganj

— Barh

— Bihar Sharif

— Bihta

— Nawada

— Sonepur

— Bhopal

— Madurai

— Hosur

— Trichy

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Rourkela

— Gorakhpur

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.