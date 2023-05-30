comscore
News

Beware of DogeRAT: Malware that impersonates BFSI and e-com apps

News

DogeRAT is distributed via social media and messaging platforms disguised as a legitimate mobile application such as a game, productivity tool, or entertainment app such as Netflix, YouTube, and so on.

Highlights

  • Indian researchers uncover a new Android Malware.
  • DogeRAT is a new malware that impersonates BFSI and e-come apps.
  • DogeRAT is being distributed via social media and messaging platforms.
Android Phone

Indian researchers have uncovered a sophisticated malware campaign known as DogeRAT (Remote Access Trojan), which is being carried out through the distribution of fake Android apps designed to look like legitimate apps, a new report showed on Tuesday.

According to contextual AI company CloudSEK, DogeRAT utilises open-source Android malware to steal sensitive information and compromise the security of victims’ devices, impacting various industries, particularly banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), e-commerce, and entertainment.

DogeRAT is distributed via social media and messaging platforms disguised as a legitimate mobile application such as a game, productivity tool, or entertainment app such as Netflix, YouTube, and so on.

Once installed on a victim’s device, the malware gains unauthorised access and starts collecting sensitive information, including contacts, messages, and banking credentials.

“They are not just limited to creating phishing websites, but also distributing modified RATs or repurposing malicious apps to execute scam campaigns that are low-cost and easy to set up, yet yield high returns,” said Anshuman Das, threat intelligence researcher, CloudSEK.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the malware can also take control of the infected device, enabling malicious actions such as sending spam messages, making unauthorised payments, modifying files, and even remotely capturing photos through the device’s cameras.

The researchers also discovered that DogeRAT’s creator promotes it through Telegram Channels, offering a premium version with additional capabilities such as screenshots, image theft, keylogging, and more.

The premium services are being sold at as cheap as Rs 2,500.

Further, the report suggested that users should avoid clicking on unknown links or attachments to protect themselves from this threat.

In addition, users should keep their software up to date and use a security solution.

IANS

  • Published Date: May 30, 2023 7:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

DogeRAT Android malware uncovered by Indian researchers

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India launch date revealed

Pixel Fold had a sibling that Google dumped: Here s why

India to lure manufacturers with electronics repair pilot project

WhatsApp will soon let you link existing account to 2nd iOS device

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video