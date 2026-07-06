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Best smart TVs under Rs 50,000: 55-inch and 65-inch options

From QLED and Mini LED displays to Google TV, Fire TV and Tizen OS, these are the best smart TVs under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India. The list includes top models from Samsung, Xiaomi, Haier, Toshiba, Thomson, Blaupunkt and Hisense.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jul 06, 2026, 04:39 PM (IST)

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Hisense 164 cm (65 inch)zoom icon
18

Hisense 65 inch Smart Google TV

The Hisense 65-inch Smart Google TV features a 65-inch 4K LED display and runs on the Google TV platform, giving users access to popular streaming apps and Google Assistant. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and supports MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) for smoother motion while watching sports, movies, and fast-paced content. The TV also includes motion and gaming enhancement technologies for a better viewing experience. The Hisense 65-inch Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 49,999.

TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inch)zoom icon
28

Toshiba 65 inch Smart Google TV

The Toshiba 65-inch Smart Google TV features a 65-inch 4K QLED display with Full Array Local Dimming for improved contrast and deeper blacks. It comes with Google TV, offering access to popular streaming apps and built-in Google Assistant. The TV also includes a 49W speaker system with a Power Bass Woofer for powerful sound and HSR 120 for smoother motion during sports, movies, and gaming. The Toshiba 65-inch Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 49,999.

XIAOMI FX Series 138.4 cm (55 inch)zoom icon
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Xiaomi FX Series 55 inch

The Xiaomi FX Series 55-inch Mini LED Smart Fire TV (2026 Edition) features a 55-inch 4K Mini LED display with QLED technology, HDR10+, and a Quantum Dot Filter for bright and lifelike picture quality. It runs on the Fire TV platform with Alexa built-in, offers 32GB of storage, Dolby Audio, DLG 120Hz for smoother gaming, and Filmmaker Mode for an enhanced movie-watching experience. The TV also comes with a premium metallic finish for a modern look. The Xiaomi FX Series 55-inch Mini LED Smart Fire TV is priced at Rs 44,999.

samsung Vision AI 138 cm (55 inch)zoom icon
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Samsung Vision AI 55 inch

The Samsung Vision AI 55-inch Mini LED Smart TV (2026 Edition) features a 55-inch 4K Mini LED display with HDR, Pure Spectrum Color, Color Booster, and 4K Upscaling for detailed and vibrant picture quality. It runs on the Tizen platform and includes the Vision AI Companion, 30W speakers with Dynamic Sound Pack, and Samsung Knox Security for enhanced protection. The TV also offers access to 150+ free channels and supports popular streaming apps. The Samsung Vision AI 55-inch Mini LED Smart TV (2026 Edition) is priced at Rs 46,999.

Haier H6E 139 cm (55 inch)zoom icon
58

Haier H6E 55 inch Smart Google TV

The Haier H6E 55-inch Smart Google TV features a 55-inch 4K QLED display with HDR10 support for sharp and vibrant picture quality. It comes with Google TV, built-in Google Assistant voice control, HDMI 2.1, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for a smoother gaming experience. The TV also has a metallic bezel-less design, giving it a modern look while providing access to popular streaming apps through the Google TV platform. The Haier H6E 55-inch Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 46,999.

Blaupunkt SonicQ 164 cm (65 inch)zoom icon
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Blaupunkt SonicQ 164 cm 65 inch

The Blaupunkt SonicQ 65-inch Smart Google TV features a 65-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC, and 550 nits brightness for clear and vibrant visuals. It comes with an 80W four-speaker sound system that supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. The TV also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, ALLM, VRR, HLG, Eye Care technology, Google Assistant, and a bezel-less design. The Blaupunkt SonicQ 65-inch Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 45,999.

Thomson NeoX 164 cm (65 inch)zoom icon
78

Thomson NeoX 65 inch

The Thomson NeoX 65-inch Smart Google TV features a 65-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC, and 550 nits brightness for sharp and vibrant visuals. It comes with a 70W four-speaker audio system powered by Blaupunkt with Dolby Atmos, 32GB of storage, and runs on the Google TV platform. The TV also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, ALLM, VRR, HLG, Eye Care Technology, Google Assistant, and a bezel-less design for an enhanced viewing and gaming experience. The Thomson NeoX 65-inch Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 44,999.

xiaomi X Pro CineMagiQLED 138 cm (55 inch)zoom icon
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Xiaomi X Pro CineMagiQLED

The Xiaomi X Pro CineMagiQLED 55-inch Smart Google TV features a 55-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for clear and vibrant picture quality. It comes with 32GB of storage, 34W speakers with Dolby Audio and Xiaomi Sound, and runs on the Google TV platform for access to popular streaming apps. The TV also includes Filmmaker Mode for movies and a 120Hz Game Booster for smoother gaming. The Xiaomi X Pro CineMagiQLED 55-inch Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 42,999.