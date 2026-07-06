Best smart TVs under Rs 50,000: 55-inch and 65-inch options

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Xiaomi X Pro CineMagiQLED

The Xiaomi X Pro CineMagiQLED 55-inch Smart Google TV features a 55-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for clear and vibrant picture quality. It comes with 32GB of storage, 34W speakers with Dolby Audio and Xiaomi Sound, and runs on the Google TV platform for access to popular streaming apps. The TV also includes Filmmaker Mode for movies and a 120Hz Game Booster for smoother gaming. The Xiaomi X Pro CineMagiQLED 55-inch Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 42,999.