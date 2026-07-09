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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is finally here: Price, PC requirements and what's new

Ubisoft has officially launched Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced with upgraded visuals, improved gameplay and refined naval combat. Here's everything you need to know.

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Jul 09, 2026, 09:45 PM (IST)

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

photo icon Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced brings upgraded visuals, refined gameplay and Edward Kenway's pirate adventure to modern platforms.

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After months of anticipation, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is finally here. Ubisoft has brought back the fan-favourite pirate adventure with better graphics and a number of gameplay improvements. Originally released in 2013, Black Flag is still remembered for its open-world pirate adventure, naval combat and the story of Edward Kenway. While the remake keeps that experience largely intact, Ubisoft has refreshed several gameplay systems to better suit modern hardware.  news Also Read: Sony to phase out physical PlayStation games from 2028, fans react

The game is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Console players were able to start playing from midnight, while the PC version unlocked at 7:30 PM IST.  news Also Read: GTA VI pre-orders: Xbox rejects reports that PS5 is winning by a huge margin

Price and pre-order rewards 

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is priced at Rs 4,199 across all platforms.  news Also Read: Grand Theft Auto VI: 8 things to know before pre-ordering GTA 6

Players who pre-ordered the game receive the Blackbeard’s Crimson Pack, which includes a unique red naval outfit for Edward Kenway, along with exclusive sword and pistol skins. 

Story remains familiar 

The remake once again puts players in the shoes of Edward Kenway, a pirate who finds himself caught in the long-running conflict between the Assassins and the Templars during the Golden Age of Piracy. 

The adventure takes players across the Caribbean, where they can sail between islands, explore cities like Havana and Nassau, hunt for treasure, upgrade the Jackdaw and meet several well-known historical pirates, including Blackbeard, Captain Kidd and Bartholomew Roberts. 

Ubisoft has confirmed that Resynced does not turn Black Flag into an RPG. There are no character levels, dialogue choices, gear scores or progression walls. The focus remains on exploration, naval battles, stealth and story-driven missions, just like the original game. 

What’s new this time 

While the main story stays the same, Ubisoft has upgraded several gameplay mechanics. Parkour has been refined with manual jumps and a few new traversal mechanics, while combat now feels more responsive thanks to smarter enemies and updated animations. 

Stealth has received a few welcome changes as well. Players can now crouch freely, and tailing missions are more forgiving instead of failing immediately after being spotted. 

Naval gameplay continues to be one of the biggest highlights. The Jackdaw returns with expanded ship management, additional officer systems and deeper customisation options. Ubisoft has also improved weather effects, environmental interaction and world detail across the Caribbean. Unlike the original release, Resynced is a single-player-only experience and does not include multiplayer. 

PC requirements 

Ubisoft says players targeting 1080p at 30 FPS with low graphics, standard ray tracing and balanced upscaling will need: 

Component  Minimum Requirement 
Operating System  Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11 
Processor  AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700K 
RAM  16GB (Dual Channel) 
Graphics Card  AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB), Intel Arc A580 (8GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB) 
Storage  65GB SSD 

For 4K Ultra settings with extended ray tracing and quality upscaling, Ubisoft recommends: 

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Component  Recommended Requirement 
Operating System  Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11 
Processor  AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D or Intel Core i5-12700K 
RAM  16GB (Dual Channel) 
Graphics Card  AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB) 
Storage  65GB SSD 

 