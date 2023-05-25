Apple has a plan to turn your iPhone into a smart display

comscore
Apple's iOS 17 may turn your iPhone into a smart display: Here's how it will work

Apple is reportedly planning to release a new feature that will turn locked iPhones into smart home-style displays with iOS 17.

Highlights

  • Apple will host WWDC 2023 between June 5 - June 9.
  • At WWDC 2023, Apple will announce iOS 17.
  • iOS 17 will turn an iPhone into a smart display.
Apple is reportedly planning to release a new feature that will turn locked iPhones into smart home-style displays with iOS 17. Also Read - Apple launches health data privacy campaign worldwide including India

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the phone’s interface will display information like calendar appointments, weather, and notifications when it’s locked and placed horizontally. Also Read - WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety, support and a community of like-minded people, says Indian developer duo

Gurman also mentioned that the interface will work similarly to smart home devices from Google and Amazon. Also Read - Apple's big WWDC 2023 launch may include MR headset, new MacBook Air

Moreover, the report mentioned that the feature will utilise a dark background and bright text combination, enhancing readability even from a distance.

While Gurman claims that Apple is working on bringing this smart home feature to the iPad, he points out that the company doesn’t introduce features to iPads as quickly as it does to the iPhone, since iPhone’s lock screen widgets aren’t yet available on iPads.

The report further said that the tech giant is planning to introduce significant changes to the iPhone’s Wallet app with iOS 17 and will add enhancements to its location services.

Meanwhile, Apple has released iOS 16.5 software update to all users with a new feature — ‘sports tab’ in its News app.

The new iOS 16.5 is available for iPhone 8 and later.

The new tab serves as a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on users’ favourite sports teams.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 25, 2023 10:40 AM IST
