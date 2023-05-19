comscore
News

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, tvOS 16.5: Check new features and how to download here

News

Apple has released new OS updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch. These updates came less than a month before WWDC 2023.

  • Published: May 19, 2023 3:03 PM IST

Highlights

  • Apple has added a new wallpaper for the lock screen in iOS.
  • Apple has introduced a Multiview feature in Apple TV.
  • Apple has also announced bug fixes and security updates.
iPADos

Apple has released iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, tvOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5. These updates come less than a month ahead of the company’s annual developers’ conference, that is, WWDC 2023. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to use Chat Lock feature on Android, iOS

iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 are available for iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air third generation and later, iPad fifth generation and later, and iPad mini fifth generation and later. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS to all Windows 11 users: Check requirements here

On the other hand, tvOS 16.5 is available for Apple TV 4K (all models) and Apple TV HD; while the watchOS 9.5 is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. Also Read - How to send encrypted DMs on Twitter: A step-by-step guide

What’s new in iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5?

Pride Celebration wallpaper 

A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honour the LGBTQ+ community and culture. This is available only on iOS 16.5.

Sports tab 

A new Sports tab in Apple News that gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues users follow. This is available on both iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5.

Game option in Apple News

A new Go to Game option in Apple News takes users directly to game pages where they can find additional details about specific games. This is available on both iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5.

New screen recording commands 

New screen recording commands for Siri that let users start and stop a screen recording with their voices.

Bug fixes

iOS 16.5 has bug fixes and security updates for issues such as Spotlight becoming unresponsive, Podcasts in CarPlay not loading content, and Screen Time settings resetting or not syncing across devices.

iPadOS 16.5 has bug fixes and security updates for issues such as Spotlight becoming unresponsive and Screen Time settings resetting or not syncing across devices.

How to download and install iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5

Step 1: Go to Settings and then to General. Tap on Software Update and tap Download and Install.

Step 2: Enter your passcode and agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 3: Wait for the update to download and install.

What’s new in tvOS 16.5?

Multiview

A new Multiview feature that lets users watch up to four streams of MLS Season Pass or MLB Friday Night Baseball matches at the same time in the Apple TV app.

Bug fixes

Bug fixes and security updates for issues such as Bluetooth connectivity, AirPlay 2 playback, and HomeKit camera notifications.

How to download and install tvOS 16.5

Step 1: Go to Settings then System and then to Software Update on your Apple TV and select Update Software.

Step 2: Wait for the update to download and install.

What’s new in watchOS 9.5?

Pride Celebration watch face

A new Pride Celebration watch face that matches the 2023 Pride band and honours the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

Bug fixes

Bug fixes and security updates for issues such as accessibility, Core Location, Face Gallery, and more along with performance improvements and stability enhancements.

How to download and install watchOS 9.5

Step 1: Go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap My Watch then General and then to Software Update.

Step 2: Tap Download and Install and enter your passcode if required.

Step 3: Agree to the terms and conditions and wait for the update to download and install.

 

  • Published Date: May 19, 2023 3:03 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple rolls out new updates for iPhone, iPad, Watch and TV OS: Check details

Xbox PC games are coming to Nvidia GeForce Now

As BGMI returns, government outlines 3-month probation, conditions

Mortal Kombat 1 game is coming this year with blank slate storyline

Redmi A2 series debuts in India: Details here

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video