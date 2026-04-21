Apple's CEO Tim Cook to step down in historic move: John Ternus to take charge from September 2026

Apple is all set for its new major leadership change that will shape the company’s future direction. After leading Apple for 15 long years, Tim Cook is finally saying goodbye and stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer. The tech giant has already named John Ternus as Apple’s new CEO. This is one of the biggest transitions after Steve Jobs’ resignation in 2011, marking one of the major changes at Apple Inc in recent years. Also Read: Apple turns 50: How the tech giant changed the world from first computer to iPhone and beyond

John Ternus as New Apple CEO

The leadership change will take place later this year. Tim Cook will still continue as the CEO for a few more months before finally stepping down as the CEO. He will then be moved on to the role of executive chairman. However, he will remain an important decision maker in the company and working alongside global policymakers. Talking about John Ternus, he will officially take charge as CEO from September 1, 2026. The company confirms that the decision has been approved by its board of directors. Also Read: Tim Cook addresses retirement rumours as Apple nears 50 years: Here's what he said

According to Apple, the transition will be smooth and Cook will work closely with Ternus during the handover period. This will ensure that there is no disruption in company’s operations or its strategy. Also Read: Apple’s 50 year legacy: From the Macintosh to Vision Pro and the future beyond screens

Who is John Ternus?

John Ternus is the new CEO of Apple, but the real question is who is he? He has been working at Apple as executive since 2001. He has strong experience in hardware development and worked on several major products over the years. Currently, he leads hardware engineering and has actively involved from past so many years in shaping devices like iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Ternus became part of the Apple’s executive team in 2021.He is majorly known for his technical background and leadership within the product team. His experience in hardware makes him the natural choice to lead the company, as the company focuses on its future’s growth, innovation, and hardware expansion.

What will be Tim Cook’s Role After Stepping Down?

Tim Cook will not leave Apple entirely, rather he will be executive chairman and continue to guide Apple in important areas. After stepping down, his main focus will be on policy matters and long-term strategy. This will ensure that his experience will remain an integral part of company.

As per Tim Cook, “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

Tim Cook has also expressed his confidence in Ternus stating that he believes that the new CEO is capable of leading Apple to new heights and its next phase of growth.

He further said, “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

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Tim Cook’s Impact on Apple

To recall, Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in 2011 after Steve Jobs. The company witnessed some of the major growth and success during his leadership. Both, revenue and global presence reached to new heights and expanded its growth in several new product categories. Additionally, Apple also strengthened its services business under the leadership of Tim Cook.