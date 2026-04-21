Who is John Ternus? The successor to Tim Cook as Apple's next CEO

Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 21, 2026, 04:15 PM (IST)
Who will be the next CEO of Apple? This question has left everyone puzzled for a long time. And finally, we have the answer. The tech giant has announced that Apple is going under a major leadership shift as the current CEO Tim Cook will move to the role of executive Chairman of Apple’s board of directors. On the other hand, the CEO chair will be acquired by John Ternus starting September 1, 2026. Also Read: Apple's CEO Tim Cook to step down in historic move: John Ternus to take charge from September 2026
Well, it is not a quick decision. Apple said in a blog post that the tech giant has been planning this transition for a while, and Ternus was one of the main successors to Tim Cook as Apple’s CEO. But little known to many, who is the new CEO of Apple – John Ternus? Also Read: No network? iPhones may soon still share Photos and Maps, here's how
If you have heard his name for the first time, then know Ternus is not new to Apple. Even though he has been part of Apple since July 2001, that means, almost 25 years! Ternus has mostly spent his two decades working in its hardware teams and currently serves as the Vice President, Hardware Engineering at Apple. Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026: Siri AI upgrade includes new app integration, spotlight search, and iPhone experience boost
Over the years, Ternus has been part of several key product developments. He has worked across:
Before Apple, he worked for almost four years in the tech space (in a company dubbed Virtual Research Inc.) after graduating in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. But most of his career has been inside Apple itself.
Now, he is stepping in as Apple’s CEO soon!
It is not just about stepping into a new role. Honestly, there will be several challenges for John Ternus. However, Tim Cook has defined him explaining that, “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”
But we all know that the company is under pressure to move faster in areas such as artificial intelligence, where Samsung, Google and other competitors are kind of.. running! Not only that, new product categories and services will be something to manage in the future.
But the fact that he knows Apple from the inside, understands its products, and has already been part of its biggest decisions, seems like more of a relief than a complete change within the organisation and its strategy.
Now the real question is – how he takes Apple forward from here.
|CEO
|Tenure
|Key Launches / Achievements
|Michael Scott
|1977–1981
|Led early growth phase; oversaw launch of Apple II; scaled initial operations but also handled layoffs (“Black Wednesday”)
|Mike Markkula
|1981–1983
|Early investor; brought business structure; helped market Apple II and expand funding
|John Sculley
|1983–1993
|Focus on marketing; expanded product lineup; known for internal conflict and pushing Steve Jobs out
|Michael Spindler
|1993–1996
|Attempted restructuring; failed Newton and Copland OS projects; explored acquisition talks
|Gil Amelio
|1996–1997
|Introduced Mac OS 8; acquired NeXT (bringing Steve Jobs back); short and unstable tenure
|Steve Jobs
|1997–2011
|Turned Apple around; launched iMac, iPod, iPhone, iTunes, Mac OS X, early iPad; defined Apple’s modern product design
|Tim Cook
|2011–2026
|Expanded services and ecosystem; launched Apple Watch, AirPods; scaled revenue massively; global expansion
|John Ternus
|2026–present
|Incoming CEO; long-time hardware chief
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information