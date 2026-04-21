Who is John Ternus? The successor to Tim Cook as Apple's next CEO

Who will be the next CEO of Apple? This question has left everyone puzzled for a long time. And finally, we have the answer. The tech giant has announced that Apple is going under a major leadership shift as the current CEO Tim Cook will move to the role of executive Chairman of Apple’s board of directors. On the other hand, the CEO chair will be acquired by John Ternus starting September 1, 2026. Also Read: Apple's CEO Tim Cook to step down in historic move: John Ternus to take charge from September 2026

Well, it is not a quick decision. Apple said in a blog post that the tech giant has been planning this transition for a while, and Ternus was one of the main successors to Tim Cook as Apple’s CEO. But little known to many, who is the new CEO of Apple – John Ternus? Also Read: No network? iPhones may soon still share Photos and Maps, here's how

Who is John Ternus?

If you have heard his name for the first time, then know Ternus is not new to Apple. Even though he has been part of Apple since July 2001, that means, almost 25 years! Ternus has mostly spent his two decades working in its hardware teams and currently serves as the Vice President, Hardware Engineering at Apple. Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026: Siri AI upgrade includes new app integration, spotlight search, and iPhone experience boost

Over the years, Ternus has been part of several key product developments. He has worked across:

iPhone and Mac hardware

Apple Watch and AirPods

Apple’s shift to its own silicon chips

He has also been involved in newer product categories, including mixed reality efforts.

Before Apple, he worked for almost four years in the tech space (in a company dubbed Virtual Research Inc.) after graduating in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. But most of his career has been inside Apple itself.

Now, he is stepping in as Apple’s CEO soon!

Challenges for John Ternus Ahead

It is not just about stepping into a new role. Honestly, there will be several challenges for John Ternus. However, Tim Cook has defined him explaining that, “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

But we all know that the company is under pressure to move faster in areas such as artificial intelligence, where Samsung, Google and other competitors are kind of.. running! Not only that, new product categories and services will be something to manage in the future.

But the fact that he knows Apple from the inside, understands its products, and has already been part of its biggest decisions, seems like more of a relief than a complete change within the organisation and its strategy.

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Now the real question is – how he takes Apple forward from here.

Apple’s CEOs so far