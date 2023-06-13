Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air goes on sale in India: Check price, specs

Apple refreshed its MacBook Air lineup at its Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2023 last week with a bigger 15-inch display. Now, just a week after the official launch, the laptop is available for purchase in India. The newly launched laptop is powered by Apple’s M2 Silicon chipset and it comes the Liquid Retina display and up to 18 hours of battery life — something it shares with its 13-inch sibling. Also Read - Reddit blackout: Here's why thousands of subreddits are going dark?

As the 15-inch MacBook Air goes on sale in India, check out its price, top offers and features here. Also Read - You can use Apple Vision Pro with motion sickness and not get sick: Here's how

15-inch MacBook Air India price and offers

The new 15-inch MacBook Air comes in four colour variants — Silver, Starlight, Space Grey and Midnight. It starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage and goes all the way up to Rs 2,54,900 for the variant with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. Interested buyers can pick between 35W dual USB-C port power adapter and 70W USB-C power adapter options. Also Read - Apple completes Mac transition to Apple Silicon: Here's what this means for users

Interested buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI option and Apple Trade-In option for purchasing the new 15-inch MacBook Air in India. Additionally, interested buyers can get an instant discount up to Rs 8,000 with eligible HDFC Bank cards.

15-inch MacBook Air India specifications and features

As far as specifications are concerned, the new MacBook Air comes with a metallic chassis that is 11.5mm thin, which the company says makes it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. In terms of the display, comes with a 15.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2880 x 1864 pixels, a pixel density of 224ppi, 500 nits of peak brightness, and support for one billion colours, P3 wide colour gamut and Apple’s True Tone technology. It is powered by Apple M2 chipset that is coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It is the same chip that powers the company’s 13-inch MacBook Air.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with support for advanced image signal processor with computational video. Additionally, it features support for a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers. It also features support for wide stereo sound, Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers, a three-mic array with directional beamforming and a 3.5mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones.

On the connectivity front, the laptop has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and bunch of other ports, which include two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 40 Gbps) and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps).

Additionally, it features a backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and ambient light sensor.