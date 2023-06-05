Apple MacBook Air now has 15.3-inch display, M2 chip

In a first, Apple has launched its biggest MacBook Air yet, giving users a 15-inch display and Apple’s M2 chip. The brand-new MacBook Air, which Apple claims is the world’s best 15-inch laptop, uses the same recycled aluminium that comes in four colours. The new MacBook Air 15 is claimed to offer 12 times faster performance than an Intel-based MacBook Air. Also Read - Meta wants office-assigned staff to be in office at least three days a week

It costs $1,299 for the base model and is now available for pre-order in select countries. It will begin shipping next week.

Developing…