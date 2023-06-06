Apple hosted its Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 at 10.30 PM IST on June 5. At the event, Apple launched its new MacBook Air, which comes with a 15.3-inch display and M2 chip. Also Read - Apple is keeping things private and secure with these new features

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2023 Highlights: Apple Vision Pro headset, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and more

The new MacBook Air has an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine, coupled with 8GB of Unified Memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with a fanless design and can offer a battery life of 18 hours, as per the company’s claim. Also Read - WWDC 2023: Apple introduces Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, more for AirPods

The laptop features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display 1080p and FaceTime HD camera along with MagSafe 3 charging port, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, a Force Touch trackpad and a 35W dual USB-C port power adapter.

It comes in recycled Aluminium casing and is available in four colours- Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey and Silver.

The new MacBook Air is now available for pre-order in selected countries including India, on Apple’s website. It will be available for purchase from June 13 at the Apple store, Apple Authorised Resellers, and Apple’s online store.

The 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage variant of the new MacBook Air is available for Rs 1,34,900, and the 8GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage variant is priced at Rs 1,54,900.

If you find these features interesting and want to pre-order a new MacBook Air, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to pre-order a new 15-inch MacBook Air online in India

Step 1: Go to Apple Store Online – India. You can also Google this keyword to get the direct link.

Step 2: On Apple’s website, click on the Mac option and click on All Models on the next page.

Step 3: Click on Shop at the MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch with M2 chip title.

Step 4: Click on 15-inch (M2 chip) at the top menu and select your desired variant below it.

Step 5: Choose the desired RAM and storage from the option and any other software that you want to add.

Step 6: Click Add to Bag and click Review Bag to checkout.

You will get the estimated time of delivery after the checkout and eligible buyers can also opt for in-store pickup.