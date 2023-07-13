Apple has released the public beta version of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 with India-centric features. Check details now.

Apple today released the first beta version of its upcoming operating systems, which includes our iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. With the first public beta version of these operating systems, interested Apple device users will be able to try out the new and upcoming features of these OSes even before the company officially starts rolling out the update to all the eligible devices.

While Apple’s upcoming operating systems come with a host of new features and upgrades over their predecessors, they also have a bunch of features that are designed for the company’s users in India. Here are all the India-centric features that you need to look out for:

All India-centric features coming to Apple devices

Apple’s Siri gets better linguistic capabilities

With iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10, Siri will become bilingual. Apple says that iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 offer a bilingual Siri experience that will enable users to interact with Apple’s digital assistant using a mix of English and Hindi. The company also said that users can also combine English with Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi while interacting with Siri.

Users can Siri for help with setting an alarm or timer, sending messages, making calls, playing music, checking the weather, and even looking up directions.

More transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages

Apple says that iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 bring new transliteration keyboards across major Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. These keyboards can be great for bilingual users who move between English and another language while talking to family and friends. They come at the heels of transliteration keyboards for Urdu, Punjabi, and Gujarati that were introduced in iOS 16.4, Bengali and Marathi that were introduced in iOS 16, and Hindi. iOS 17 also includes supports transliteration keyboards for the top ten languages in India.

Better dual-sim experience

Apple says that with iOS 17, iPhone users can see Messages sorted by their primary as well as secondary SIM, which in turn will enable them to separate personal messages from work messages. Users will also be able to set different ringtones for each SIM. Furthermore, the company says that if a user misses a call from a number that is not yet saved to their device, they can now choose to call that number back from either SIM card.

Quality of life updates

Additionally, Apple says that with iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, users will be able to sign into Apple ID using a phone number instead of an email address. The three OSes will also get access to a built-in dictionary in Punjabi, which they can use to get definitions of words and phrases from a variety of sources.

The company also said that iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 users will also get support for extended call history, which will enable them to see a more extended call history in Recents within the Phone app, including phone and FaceTime calls, as well as calls received on WhatsApp. They will get the option to save full page screenshots as an image or a PDF when taking a screenshot in Safari, Mail, or Notes. Lastly, iPad and iPhone users will be able to filter messages by unread, known senders, and unknown senders on iPad.