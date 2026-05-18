Apple Siri to feature auto-chat deletion feature like Messages app?

Apple’s Siri is finally moving towards its revamped look soon. But more than its look, redesign for its voice assistant, AI features, and smarter replies, one of the most talked about changes is the privacy. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Apple’s upcoming standalone Siri app may include an automatic chat deletion feature, allowing you to decide how long conversations stay stored. Also Read: Apple’s new Siri may FINALLY launch after two years; Set to rival ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude

This may sound like a small feature, but this is a big step in this AI world, considering privacy concerns. Also Read: AI deepfakes on YouTube? New likeness detection tool fight AI clones

Siri auto-delete chat feature: How will it work?

As per reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new Siri app may work much more like modern AI chatbot platforms such as ChatGPT or Claude. Users may get persistent conversations, previous chat history, and a dedicated app experience instead of the older floating Siri interface. Also Read: Buying an iPhone 17 Pro? First check the iPhone 18 Pro leaks

However, unlike other AI assistants that keep conversations stored for longer-term memory and personalisation, Apple is planning to keep Siri different. Mark Gurman says in the report that you may get the option to delete Siri chats after 30 days or one year automatically. There could be another option which lets you store chats for an indefinite time. The feature is said to work similarly to the auto-delete setting already available in the Messages app.

So, this is not just about Siri’s auto-delete chat feature; it is about more control for you over how you want Siri to remember your conversations.

Is Siri late to the AI party?

We all know, even with the redesign, Apple is still entering a very crowded AI race quite late. Reports already suggest that parts of Apple Intelligence currently rely on external AI systems like Gemini and ChatGPT for certain advanced tasks. That makes Siri’s privacy-first positioning even more important for Apple.

At the same time, some reports indicate the assistant could initially launch in beta, meaning not every feature may arrive fully polished immediately. And the focus on privacy over the large amount of user interactions and stored conversations.

Apple Siri: What else to expect

Privacy seems to be the centre of attention for Apple’s Siri, but there are other changes too that you can expect. Here’s what to expect from the new Siri:

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It may behave more like a chatbot now

New Siri standalone app may include a dedicated standalone chatbot-style interface

Siri may get a “Search or Ask” mode accessible through swipe gestures

It may get persistent conversations and previous chat grids

Siri may offer options to either continue old chats or start fresh sessions

That would make Siri function much closer to AI assistants people are already familiar with today.