Apple’s new Siri may FINALLY launch after two years; Set to rival ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude

After years of a longer wait and delays, Apple is expected to unveil its new updated Siri at WWDC 2026 next month. But there is a small catch – Siri could initially launch in a beta version, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested in his latest newsletter. Note that Apple first introduced the idea of a more advanced AI-powered Siri back in 2024 during the early Apple Intelligence presentation. Since then, the tech giant has been a constant source of criticism for falling behind rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic in the AI race. Also Read: Buying an iPhone 17 Pro? First check the iPhone 18 Pro leaks

Finally, Apple is preparing a completely redesigned Siri app with stronger privacy controls and a more chatbot-like interface. Here’s what to expect. Also Read: Not a 120W phone, yet iPhone 17 Pro just won the charging race

Siri to rival ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude?

One of the biggest changes reportedly coming to Siri is how conversations work. Instead of functioning like the older voice assistant, the new Siri is expected to support chat-style interactions. You may be able to revisit old conversations, continue previous chats, or choose to start completely a new chat, just like other AI bots such as ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude. Also Read: ChatGPT and bank accounts: Is AI slowly learning too much about our personal lives?

Reports also suggest Siri could get a dedicated “Search or Ask” interface similar to AI chatbot apps. Swiping down on the screen may directly open Siri into a conversational mode instead of the older floating assistant view. In simple words, Apple seems to be moving Siri closer to how modern AI assistants behave today.

Privacy seems to be in the spotlight for Siri

The interesting part is that Apple appears to be focusing on privacy as the main identity of its AI system. The report suggests that you may get options to automatically delete Siri conversations after 30 days, one year, or never, similar to chat management inside the Messages app. Unlike some AI companies that rely heavily on user conversations to improve models, Apple reportedly continues using synthetic data approaches for training wherever possible.

That could become a major talking point during WWDC. Apple has repeatedly positioned privacy as one of its core strengths, and the company may now try to present Siri as the “private AI assistant” alternative to platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Meta AI.

WWDC 2026 Date and Time

Apple has announced that WWDC 2026 is scheduled for June 8 to June 12, with the keynote session kicking off at 10:30 PM IST on the first day at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

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Apart from the advanced Siri update, the event is also expected to preview next-generation software versions such as iOS 27, iPadOS 27, homeOS, macOS 27, and watchOS 27.